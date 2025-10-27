ACR Poker and Chris Moneymaker Launch 'Moneymaker Mystery Million' with $1 Million Guaranteed Prize Pool

A $109 buy-in allows players to take their shot at big bounties and poker glory, plus hundreds of qualifier flights, beginning Sunday, November 2nd

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker and poker legend Chris Moneymaker have announced the launch of the Moneymaker Mystery Million, a thrilling new online poker event giving players of all levels the chance to pursue their own million-dollar moment. Inspired by Moneymaker's iconic journey from a modest buy-in to a world championship title, the tournament features a $1 million guaranteed prize pool and bounties worth up to $100,000.

Poker Glory, Moneymaker Style $1,000,000 GTD | $100K Top Bounty | $109 Buy-in November 2nd- December 2nd

For just $109, players can compete on their own schedule, joining hundreds of Day 1 flights from Sunday, November 2nd through Monday, December 1st to build their stack and aim for the final table. Every knockout triggers an instant surprise bounty, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

Day 2 of the tournament takes place on Monday, December 1st at 3:05pm ET, culminating in the final table on Tuesday, December 2nd at 4:05pm ET, where the ultimate Moneymaker Mystery Million champion will be crowned.

"There's nothing better than seeing everyday players turn a modest buy-in into something incredible," said Moneymaker. "The Moneymaker Mystery Million tourney is all about giving everyone that shot — big action, thrilling bounties, huge prizes, and the chance to create their own poker story. Grab a seat, play your way, and I hope to see you at the tables."

Players can also earn a spot in the Moneymaker Mystery Million through $50K worth of freerolls, offering multiple chances to join the legendary event for less.

For players looking for even more action, ACR Poker also runs the weekly $109 buy-in Sunday Moneymaker, featuring a $300,000 guaranteed prize pool every Sunday, and a $400,000 prize pool on the final Sunday of each month.

Fans and poker players can follow the Moneymaker Mystery Million final table action live-streamed on ACR's Twitch channel on Tuesday, December 2nd.

For more information on the Moneymaker Mystery Million, visit ACRPoker.eu.

