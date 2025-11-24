Momentum Builds as ACR Poker's Moneymaker Mayhem and WSOP Paradise Satellites Enter Final Stretch

Last chance to qualify for two thrilling ACR Poker promotions, with $2.5M in tourney guarantees, plus $30,000 WSOP Paradise prize packages

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With ACR Poker's Moneymaker Mayhem and WSOP Paradise satellites nearing the finish line, players still have one final opportunity to jump into the action and compete for a share of $2.5 million in total guaranteed prize pools or secure a dream poker trip to The Bahamas this December.

The Moneymaker Mystery Million is a $1,000,000-guaranteed brawl where every knockout could drop a $100,000 bounty in your lap. Fire away in one of 342 Day 1 flights and see if you can build a stack big enough to make Moneymaker himself proud. Pack your poker face and shades-ACR Poker is sending you to for the biggest guaranteed live poker tournament in history: $60 Million GTD. The best part? We have 100 prize packages worth $30,000 each up for grabs! That's a $3 Million value and up from the 72 packages we guaranteed when the promotion started earlier this month.

The Moneymaker Mayhem highlight is the Mystery Million, inspired by Chris Moneymaker's iconic journey from a modest buy-in to a world championship title. It is now entering its final week of Day 1 flights, and offers players a $109 path to a $1 million guaranteed prize pool and bounties reaching as high as $100,000. Day 2 kicks off Monday, December 1st, with the final table set to play out live on ACR's Twitch channel the following day, where the ultimate Moneymaker Mystery Million champion will be crowned.

Two additional Supersized Moneymaker events, featuring guarantees of $1 million and $500,000, add even more action, giving players multiple ways to pursue their own life-changing Moneymaker moment. Day 1B will get underway this Sunday, November 30th at 11:05am ET, and the Day 2 final will take place on Monday, December 1st at 1:05pm ET.

Meanwhile, the race to the Bahamas is heating up as ACR Poker's WSOP Paradise satellites award the remainder of the expanded pool of 100 prize packages worth $30,000 each. Players still have a chance to secure their seat to the $60 million guaranteed WSOP Paradise Super Main Event with the final 13 packages guaranteed this Sunday via Direct and Mega Satellites.

"The action's been wild so far, and it's only going to heat up this week," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Whether you're chasing the Moneymaker Mystery Million title or a seat to Bahamas Paradise, there's still time to hop in and take your shot."

While the Moneymaker Mayhem and WSOP Paradise satellites wrap up soon, players can also look forward to ACR Poker's Player Appreciation Month running all December, where $500,000 in giveaways will be awarded.

For more information on the Moneymaker Mayhem and WSOP Paradise Super Main Event satellites, visit ACRPoker.eu.

