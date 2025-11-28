ACR Poker Crowns December 'Player Appreciation Month' With $500,000 in Giveaways

'Tis the season to give back to players with supersized weekly races, massive ticket drops, and the return of the Mini Online Super Series

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker is kicking off the holiday season in style, officially crowning December as Player Appreciation Month and celebrating its community with $500,000 in giveaways, offering something for every type of player.

Running this December $500,000 in Giveaways. One Word: Thanks. December is officially Player Appreciation Month at ACR Poker - and we're going all-in to say thanks the best way we know how: with half a million bucks in giveaways and an action-packed month that has something for every type of player.

Throughout December, ACR Poker's biggest weekly races - The Beast, Sit & Crush, and Blitz Beast - are getting a serious glow-up as part of Player Appreciation Month. Each week from Saturday, November 29th to Friday, January 2nd, the prizes will be supersized. There will also be a sleigh-load of free tournament tickets dropped throughout December, giving players more chances to score big without spending a dime.

And starting Wednesday, December 17th, the Mini Online Super Series (MOSS) returns to close out Player Appreciation Month. There will be a full schedule of events with buy-ins from $0 to $109 and massive guarantees offered, with the full details released soon.

"I love that ACR is turning the whole month into one big holiday party and giving players a little extra cheer," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Giving back to the players who make this community is a great way to wrap up the year. Alongside supersized races, ticket giveaways and the Mini Online Super Series, players should also keep an eye out for something big from ACR on December 9th during WSOP Paradise. Stay tuned."

Whether players are grinding tournaments, splashing in cash games, or simply logging in for some holiday fun, December is shaping up to be the most wonderful time of the year at ACR Poker.

For more information about Player Appreciation Month, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

