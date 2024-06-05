ACR Poker And Chris Moneymaker Offer Players A Chance To Win $10k Main Event Ticket And Vip Las Vegas Experience

Compete against former world champ poker legend Chris Moneymaker heads-up

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the countdown to the Main Event of Vegas' hottest summer series begins, ACR Poker is offering poker players the chance to win a "money-can't-buy" Moneymaker Vegas Experience this July, including a two-week stay in Vegas.

Event: Online Heads-Up Battles vs Chris Moneymaker Where To Watch: ACR Twitch Channel on Tuesday, June 18th Join us at ACR Poker for a chance to challenge the legendary Chris Moneymaker online and win an exclusive Vegas experience.

Starting this weekend, ACR Poker players can qualify for a chance to win a heads-up battle with poker legend Chris Moneymaker. After battling each other through various qualifying rounds, two players will each compete against Moneymaker for the opportunity to win a 14-night luxury stay in Las Vegas, $10K buy-in to a Main Event, and an exclusive itinerary of activities around Las Vegas, immersing them in a unique VIP atmosphere.

ACR Poker players can join one of four $8.60 buy-in multi-table tournaments (MTTs) on June 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th (all at 3pm ET) for a chance to win. The top two winners from each MTT will advance to a final 8-handed Sit & Go on Monday, June 17th at 3pm ET. The top two finishers in the Sit & Go final will then face ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker in online heads-up battles on Tuesday, June 18th, playing a best of three.

For poker players looking to witness the action, the epic heads-up matches will be live-streamed on ACR's Twitch channel . Whoever beats Moneymaker will win an incredible prize package, which includes a round-trip flight, luxury accommodation from July 1st-14th, $10,000 entry to the prestigious Vegas Main Event, entry to an exclusive ACR Pros Meet-up event, plus a unique opportunity to spend time with Moneymaker in Las Vegas.

"This is a great opportunity for poker players to step up their game and experience the thrill of playing in Las Vegas," said Moneymaker. "I'm looking forward to welcoming the winners to Sin City and giving them a glimpse into life as an ACR Pro. I'm also excited to see who has what it takes to beat me in a heads-up battle!"

The Moneymaker Vegas Experience promotion gives poker players the chance to learn from one of the best in the game. Moneymaker has been on a recent hot streak, finishing in 6th place in ACR Poker's $12.5 Million GTD Venom tourney, bagging $382,007. He followed that up with a magical win at Event #1 (GG Million$ Live) at the Triton Super High Roller Series in Montenegro, earning $903,000.

Moneymaker also noted that ACR Poker is offering players further opportunities to secure their spot in the Vegas Main Event through a variety of satellite tournaments running throughout June.

For more information on the Moneymaker Vegas Experience and other upcoming promotions, visit ACRPoker.eu .

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

