ACR Poker Announces First High Stakes Adventure Of 2025 To Triton Poker Super High Roller Series On Jeju Island

Win one of two $110,000+ high-stakes packages to South Korea through ACR Poker's Main Satellite this Sunday

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last year's unforgettable poker experiences in world-class locations, ACR Poker is raising the stakes once again with its first High Stakes Adventure of 2025, offering players a chance to compete against poker's biggest names during the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series on Jeju Island, South Korea.

Jeju Shinhwa World is a world-class resort located on the South Korean island of Jeju. It offers an impressive array of luxurious hotels, theme parks and exquisite dining options. It also has the famous Landing Casino where you'll compete against poker's elite.

The High Stakes Adventure: South Korea guarantees two exclusive packages during ACR Poker's Main Satellite on Sunday, January 26th at 2:05pm ET. Each package, valued at over $110,000, includes tourney buy-ins / entry fees for the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series on Jeju Island (taking place from February 26th to March 14th), plus business-class airfare, and 5-night luxury accommodation.

"In 2024, our High Stakes Adventures brought players incredible poker experiences in iconic destinations like Montenegro and Monte Carlo," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker, winner of the $25K buy-in event at the 2024 Triton Poker Super High Roller Series in Montenegro. "We're excited to kick off our first High Stakes Adventure of 2025 with the exotic Jeju Island in South Korea, and look forward to another year of unforgettable high-stakes poker adventures. Don't miss your chance to take on some of the world's best poker players for huge rewards."

Alongside luxury travel perks, package winners will have the flexibility to use their $110,000 tournament buy-in budget across multiple events or go all-in on a single high-stakes tournament.

Set against the backdrop of South Korea's stunning Jeju Island, ACR Poker's next High Stakes Adventure offers players the ultimate high-stakes poker experience alongside various ACR Pros, Stormers and iconic poker players. Beyond the tables, players can enjoy the island's unique culture, exquisite dining options, beautiful beaches, and scenic attractions.

Players can buy-in for the High Stakes Adventure: South Korea Main Satellite for $2,650 or qualify for less. They can enter two 3-Seat GTD Super Satellites this Sunday at 12:30pm ET with buy-ins of $630 or $290. Players can also buy-in to the Hyper tourney for $31.50 at 10:30am ET that day, which guarantees three seats to the $290 Super Satellite. They can also earn their $31.50 Hyper buy-in via the All-In or Fold (AIOF) Freeroll at 9:45am ET that day, with six seats guaranteed.

For more details on the High Stakes Adventure: South Korea, visit the promo page at ACRPoker.eu.

