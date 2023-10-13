ACR Poker Awarding at Least 40 Packages to the Bahamas for $15 Million Tourney

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Chase your dreams and a gigantic win." That's what ACR Poker is telling players heading into their Bahamas Bracelet Chase. The promo is guaranteeing at least 40 packages to play in a $15 Million GTD tournament in the paradisiacal location.

"We've sent players all over the world this year, so why not end it with a humungous event in the Bahamas this December," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "We know players will have an incredible time at this sun-filled paradise no matter how they fare at the tables!"

Bahamas Bracelet Chase
The Bahamas Bracelet Chase is guaranteeing 40 total packages via four Sunday Satellites on October 22nd and 29th, plus November 5th and 12th. The buy-in is $1,050 each, but players can qualify for far less via Super Satellites, or even for $0 through paths starting with Freerolls.

Each package is worth $15,000 and includes one $5,300 event ticket, $5,000 for airfare & other travel expenses, and 10 nights at the world-famous Atlantis Resort from December 3rd to 13th.

Moneymaker went on to note that ACR Poker will be continuing their land-based poker vacations to exotic locations all through 2024, so players have a lot to look forward to.

For full info on the Bahamas Bracelet Chase, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

