ACR Poker Awarding at Least 5 Big Prize Packages to Uruguay This Sunday

News provided by

ACR Poker

13 Sep, 2023, 08:33 ET

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players looking to compete in a huge Main Event in an exotic location are flocking to ACR Poker. That's because their Punta del Este Satellites are ending this Sunday, with five guaranteed packages to Uruguay up for grabs.

"We run this promotion several times a year and it keeps getting better and better," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "This time, we're sending our players to Uruguay from October 7th-16th to battle in the Enjoy Poker Series Main Event. You definitely don't want to miss this!"

The Punta del Este Satellites just awarded five packages last Sunday and five more are guaranteed in the final Main Satellite this Sunday, September 17th at 3pm ET. The buy-in is just $109, but players can qualify for less (or even free) via this path: Freeroll > $11 Satellite > Main Satellite.

Each package is valued at $5,000 and includes $1,500 for airfare, $500 in spending money, 9-night hotel accommodations, and one $1,000+$100 buy-in for the Enjoy Poker Series Main Event.

Players will also have time for relaxation with their stay at the luxurious Enjoy Punta del Este Resort and Casino. Located on Uruguay's Atlantic Coast, the resort features 294 rooms with breathtaking ocean views, 9 restaurants and bars, a spa, convention center, and much more.

For full info on the Punta del Este Satellites, visit ACRPoker.eu.

For more information visit: acrpoker.eu

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

