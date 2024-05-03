Dominik Nitsche Wins ACR Poker's Biggest-Ever Tournament For Over $1.8 Million

Three players hit millionaire status as the Venom tourney sets a record-breaking prize pool of $12,612,500

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After days of intense competition in the $12.5 Million guaranteed Venom , Dominik Nitsche has emerged as the winner of ACR Poker's biggest-ever online poker tournament, securing a payout of over $1.8 Million.

Three players hit millionaire status as the Venom tourney sets a record-breaking prize pool of $12,612,500

Following the final Day 1 flight on Sunday, April 28th, the Venom tournament exceeded its $12.5 Million guarantee, reaching a total prize pool of $12,612,500, which turned winner Dominik Nitsche 'Texxassss', runner-up 'PushOrdie' and third place finisher 'Anzuelitico' into millionaires. The well-known four-time WSOP bracelet winner Nitsche took home $1,818,044, while 'PushOrdie' and 'Anzuelitico' cashed for $1,345,186 and $1,013,515, respectively.

The intense final table on Wednesday, May 1st saw the 33-year-old Nitsche, originally from Germany and now living in Scotland, navigate through a field of fierce opponents, including ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker and WSOP 2023 Player of the Year Ian Matakis. The champion eliminated 'PushOrdie' in the flagship event , ultimately claiming the coveted title and a life-changing prize.

Final table results:

'Texxassss': $1,818,044 'PushOrdie': $1,345,186 'Anzuelitico': $1,013,515 'AK_Dont_Play': $716,844 'Doblou': $523,292 'MONEYMAKER': $382,007 'DinaTheDog': $278,862 'IanBeale': $203,565 'RiverRiot72': $148,600

"Obviously feeling amazing right now. Not too hungover anymore as well now finally. It almost doesn't feel real. I was playing the Venom from my hotel room in Monaco after I had made day 2 in the very first flight," Nitsche said. "The Venom itself is fantastic as well. It's one of those life changing ones. Like you can't miss it as a pro. Even if you end up putting in multiple bullets every time. One day you might just win life changing money. And that's really rare these days."

Commenting on his deep run in the Venom, ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker said: "Being able to play a tournament like the Venom is truly a blessing. A 12.5 million dollar gtd is absolutely nuts!! I am blessed to have final tabled this event two times and hope to continue having success in fields like this."

Among those competing in the tournament were ACR Pros Jeff Boski, Chris Moorman, and Jon Pardy, alongside Monika Zukowicz and Chris Moneymaker who both commenced Day 2 of the Venom with top-10 chip counts. Zukowicz bowed out during Day 3, while Moneymaker ultimately secured 6th place at the final table , earning $382,007. Meanwhile, as Zukowicz and Moneymaker were making waves in the Venom, Moneymaker commended other ACR Pros for their performance at the EPT Monte Carlo as Jose 'Nacho' Barbero took down the €50,000 Super High Roller and Ana Marquez finished in 71st in the €5,300 Main Event for €15,200.

Offering players a shot at massive cashes, the Venom's five Day 1 options attracted a strong field of more than 5,000 players, with only 1,012 advancing to Day 2, forming a total prize pool of $12,612,500. Surpassing its original ambitious $12.5 million guarantee, the first Venom of 2024 easily exceeded the success of last August's tournament, which saw 3,522 entries and a total guaranteed prize pool of $10,000,000.

Tournament highlights include:

Over 5,000 entrants

Total prize pool of $12,612,500

$1,818,044 awarded to the winner

awarded to the winner Three millionaires awarded

Despite the $2,650 entry fee, ACR Poker offered thousands of qualifier and satellite options to the Venom, starting from as little as $0. Mega Satellites, Direct Satellites, Step tourneys, and the Spin to Get IN slot machine provided players with various paths to secure their seat at the table.

To see all the Venom Final Table excitement on ACR's Twitch stream, featuring expert commentary from Justin Kelly and ACR Pro Michael Loncar, visit https://www.twitch.tv/acr_pkr .

While the Venom has come to an end, ACR Poker is keeping the momentum going with their Online Super Series XL from May 5th-27th, offering over $40 Million in guarantees and a special $60,000 leaderboard competition.

For more information on ACR Poker's upcoming tournaments and promotions, including the OSS XL, visit ACRPoker.eu .

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker