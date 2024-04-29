ACR Poker Keeps Momentum Going With OSS XL, Offering Over $40 Million in Guarantees

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker has been breaking records in 2024, including running their $12.5 Million Venom tourney. Now, the popular online poker site is keeping the momentum going with their Online Super Series XL from May 5th-27th, offering over $40 Million in guarantees.

"Our record-setting $12.5 Million Venom ends Wednesday, May 1st and we're unveiling an extra-large version of our flagship tourney series just days later," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "This is our effort to provide huge poker action for 12 months a year."

The OSS is the series designed for the beginner to the poker pro, with a mix of small, medium and large buy-ins. Players can choose from Texas Hold'em, Omaha, Turbos, Hyper Turbos, Mega Stacks, Progressive Knockouts and more.

The flagship series includes $2.5 Million, $2 Million and $1 Million Main Events that have its first Day 1 on Sunday, May 19th. There's also two big multiflight events ($2 Million and $1.5 Million) with flights from Sunday, May 5th to Monday, May 27th, and Day 2 on that final day. Note the $1.5 Million one is a special Mystery Bounty tourney.

Also happening again during the OSS XL is a Leaderboard Competition, paid out of ACR Poker's pockets. Players can win part of $60,000 in cash and tourney tickets just by playing in OSS XL events. This is three separate leaderboards based on low, medium and high buy-ins, so all player types have a chance to win.

For more information on the Online Super Series XL, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker