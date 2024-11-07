ACR Poker Awards Over $8 Million in Prize Money Across Dual Venom PKO Tournaments

Both $2,650 buy-in Venom PKO events exceed guarantees, with 'TruePro' earning over $700,000 in the NLH PKO Venom

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker's first-ever Dual Venom PKO tournaments have concluded, featuring the $5 Million GTD NLH and the $1.5 Million GTD PLO. The combined prize pools across both events reached an impressive $8,380,000, with players from around the globe battling for huge bounties and life-changing payouts.

The four-day NLH PKO Venom generated a total prize pool of $6,615,000, surpassing its guarantee for the ninth time in ACR Poker's NLH PKO Venom history. Poker pro Dmitry 'TruePro' Kravchenko triumphed over a strong field of 2,646 entrants, including ACR Pros Chris Moneymaker and Jon Pardy. The champion defeated 'Worm236', securing the coveted title and a life-changing payout of over $700,000, including the 1st-place prize of $393,837 and $310,312 in bounties.

Commenting on his win, Kravchenko said: "I had the feeling that this was a dream, and everything that was happening was just a trick of the mind. The day before Venom, I won GG Millions. And to be honest, it was already much easier to play, I wouldn't even be upset if I didn't take first place. But I was still very pleased to know that I could win two of the biggest events in online poker."

The PLO PKO Venom also exceeded its guarantee, with a final prize pool of $1,765,000, marking ACR Poker's largest PLO PKO event ever with 706 total entries. At the intense final table, 30-year-old poker player Aleksandr '0to100k' Shepel emerged as the champion, taking home more than $300,000, including $149,560 in prize money and $162,219 in bounties. "A very pleasant feeling of victory after a long streak of failures," Shepel shared after the win.

Venom Fever Satellites were also a key highlight of the Dual Venom PKO tourneys, awarding over 700 seats worth $2,650 each and offering players a shot at turning small investments into huge payouts through low-cost or free entry options.

For those who missed it, the Dual Venom PKO tourney Final Table action is available to watch on ACR Poker's Twitch Channel. For a full recap, including event highlights and final table results, read the ACR Poker blog.

While the Dual Venom PKO tourneys have wrapped up, ACR Poker is ensuring the action continues with its Winter Online Super Series (WOSS) starting this Sunday, November 10th, offering over $20 million in guarantees.

