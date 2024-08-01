ACR Poker Brings the Heat This August with Exciting Lineup Featuring Two Massive Venom Tournaments

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker is heating up the summer with an action-packed poker schedule throughout August. It's headlined by the much-anticipated $8 Million GTD Mystery Bounty and $2 Million GTD PLO Venom tournaments kicking off this weekend.

Starting Sunday, August 4th, ACR Poker's two huge Venom tourneys will feature five day 1 options and a $2,650 buy-in. The Mystery Bounty Venom boasts a top knockout bounty prize of $500,000, with players guaranteed to be in the money if they reach day 2. The PLO Venom, the largest PLO event in ACR's history, offers an estimated top prize of $400,000.

Serving as the perfect pathway to these Venom tourneys is ACR's Venom Fever promotion. With Venom Fever satellites running until August 18th, players still have time to join the action with hundreds of $2,650 Venom seats available for a fraction of the cost.

"August is shaping up to be epic with lots of big poker action at ACR Poker," said Chris Moneymaker, ACR Pro. "The Venom tourneys are going to be massive, and there are lots of low-cost entry options. Make sure you don't miss out! Plus, with all the other great promotions and tournaments this month, there's something for everyone."

In addition to the Venom tourneys, ACR Poker will be running several other highlight events throughout the month. The Sunday Moneymaker tournament, starting at 1:05pm ET every Sunday, boasts a $300,000 guarantee and a $109 buy-in, with the prize pool increasing to $500,000 on August 25th. That same day, the $95 buy-in Beast tourney will guarantee 12 packages, valued at $42,000 total, to the Moneymaker Tour in Aruba.

For players looking for midweek action this August, ACR Poker is also running a Hump Day Reload Bonus, offering a 50% bonus up to $100 every Wednesday. What's more, Big Poker Thursdays will feature a $400,000 guarantee increase each week, with buy-ins starting at $0.11.

Last week's Big Poker Thursday winner and ACR Pro, Chris Moorman, said: "Getting back into the groove online with a Big Poker Thursday win after playing live all summer was great. There's no better feeling than a super smooth final table in a big tournament. The variety of buy-ins and big guarantees make it a must-play day every week."

For further information on the Venom tournaments and other scheduled August promotions, visit acrpoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

