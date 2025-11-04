ACR Poker's Dual Venom PKO Tournaments Deliver Knockout Success, Smashing Guaranteed Prize Pools to Award $7.8 million to Players

Former semi-professional hockey player tuned poker pro takes down Venom NLH PKO for over $675,000, after coming in 4th in the same tourney last year

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker's Dual Venom PKO tournaments have wrapped up in spectacular fashion, smashing guarantees once again, and showing why it's one of the most thrilling tournament formats in online poker.

Over its past nine editions, ACR Poker's Venom NLH PKO has consistently surpassed its guaranteed prize pool, and this year was no exception. The event surpassed its $5 Million guarantee to award $6,245,000, including $3,122,500 in bounties. The $1.5 Million GTD Venom PLO PKO awarded a total prize pool of $1,602,500 including $801,250 in bounties.

Former semi-professional hockey player turned poker pro 'Rigapols81' from Latvia triumphed over a strong field of 2,498 entrants in the NLH PKO. He secured the coveted title and a huge payout of $675,224, including the 1st-place prize of $378,372 and $296,852 in bounties.

After the win, Rigapols81 said: "The feeling [of winning] is indescribable. Last year I finished fourth in this exact same tournament, and now I finally managed to win it! I plan to celebrate with my family and friends, nothing special, there's still a lot of work ahead."

Meanwhile, in the PLO PKO, 'PohPohPohPAAAA' beat the 641 entry field to win the $135,789 top prize and $117,099 in bounties.

"Playing the Dual Venoms was pure adrenaline from start to finish," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker, who made it to Day 2 in the NLH PKO tourney, finishing in 138th place for $3,441 and $16,992 in bounties . "Every knockout was super exciting and could change your whole tournament. It was action-packed and full of huge moments, and it's great to see the Dual Venoms going from strength to strength."

While the Dual Venom PKO tourneys have wrapped up, there's plenty of action for players on ACR Poker to enjoy including the new Moneymaker Mystery Million which will award a huge $1 million prize pool, the popular weekly high stakes tournament Phil's Thrill , and a huge number of satellites awarding $30,000 packages to the prestigious WSOP Paradise in the Bahamas.

