Two New Supersized Moneymaker Tourneys Added to ACR Poker's 'Moneymaker Mystery Million' Event Bringing Extra $1.5 million GTD

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker and poker legend Chris Moneymaker are giving players two extra chances to create their very own Moneymaker moment, with the addition of two Supersized Moneymaker Tourneys to the thrilling Moneymaker Mystery Million event.

$215 and $1,050 buy-in events join the headline $109 Moneymaker Mystery Million to create a trio of tournaments designed for players of all bankrolls

The two new events offer a $215 buy-in and $1,050 buy-in, and will feature a $500,000 GTD prize pool and $1 million GTD prize pool, respectively. Day 1A will get underway on Sunday, November 23rd at 11:05am ET, with Day 1B on Sunday, November 30th at 11:05am ET and the Day 2 final taking place on Monday, December 1st at 1:05pm ET.

These new events join the headline $109 buy-in $1 million GTD Moneymaker Mystery Million, which was inspired by ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker's iconic journey from a modest buy-in to a world championship title. The event combines the thrill of a massive guaranteed prize pool with the excitement of mystery bounties, where every knockout triggers an instant surprise reward.

Players can compete in hundreds of daily Day 1 flights for the Moneymaker Mystery Million running now until Monday, December 1st to build their stack and aim for the final table. Day 2 of the tournament will take place on Monday, December 1st at 3:05pm ET, culminating in the final table on Tuesday, December 2nd at 4:05pm ET, where the ultimate Moneymaker Mystery Million champion will be crowned.

"We wanted to give every player a way to experience their own Moneymaker moment," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Whether you're a small-stakes grinder or a high-roller, there's now a tourney that fits your bankroll. The mystery bounty tourney is especially fun, and packed with huge swings, and I can't wait to see the big prizes that get revealed."

Players can also earn a spot in the Moneymaker Mystery Million through $50,000 worth of freerolls, offering multiple chances to join the legendary event for less.

Fans and poker players can follow the Moneymaker Mystery Million final table action live-streamed on ACR's Twitch channel on Tuesday, December 2nd.

For more information on the Moneymaker Mystery Million, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

