ACR Poker Debuts Its Turbo Boost Series with $2 Million Guaranteed and 10 Seats to Biggest-Ever Venom

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players who want to rev up their bankroll are heading to ACR Poker. The popular online poker site is debuting its Turbo Boost Series from April 7th-13th, with over $2 Million in guaranteed prize pools, plus 10 coveted seats to ACR's biggest Venom tournament ever.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of this electrifying series and compete for big prizes. Start your engines and join us for the Turbo Boost Series now! $2 Million GTD (April 7th-13th)

"The $12.5 Million Venom starts on Sunday, April 14th and we're looking to qualify as many players as possible," stated ACR Pro, Chris Moneymaker. "So, start your engines and play in the Turbo Boost Series to win cash, plus your seat to our biggest tourney ever which includes three $1 Million prizes."

The week-long Turbo Boost Series, guaranteeing $2 Million in prize pools, offers 31 added events with buy-ins ranging from just $1.10 to $630. That means players of all bankroll sizes can compete in this high-octane series before they accelerate into the Venom.

Players will also have the opportunity to compete in the Leaderboard Competition, awarding 10 seats, worth $26,500 in value, to the $12.5 Million Venom. This will consist of two separate leaderboards based on Low ($33 and less) and High ($44 and up) buy-ins. Players who win their seat will automatically be registered for Day 1A of the Venom, so they should clear their schedule for that day.

In addition to the Turbo Boost Series and the Venom, Moneymaker highlighted two special Super Sunday events coming to ACR Poker's April lineup. The first, on April 7th, will offer a monster $500,000 guarantee for a $215 buy-in across two days. On April 14th, the second event will feature a $100,000 prize pool for a low buy-in of $16.50.

For more info on the Turbo Boost Series, visit the promo page at ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker