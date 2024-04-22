SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker's High Stakes Adventures are the richest travel prize packages in poker and now they've unveiled the next destination with stunning Montenegro in Southeast Europe.

The High Stakes Adventure: Montenegro is guaranteeing two packages via a Main Satellite on Sunday, April 28th at 2:05pm ET. Each includes $110,000 in tourney buy-ins / entry fees to a Super High Roller Series from May 12th-26th, plus business class airfare and luxury accommodations.

ACR Poker’s Next High Stakes Adventure Comes To Stunning Montenegro With Life-Changing Payouts

"Our High Stakes Adventures in 2023 included world-class destinations like London and Monte Carlo, and we kicked off this year with exotic Jeju Island in South Korea," stated ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "We predict Montenegro will be just as memorable with its rich history, breathtaking scenery and vibrant culture."

Package winners can spread their $110,000 in buy-ins over multiple events or use it in one giant shot. Either way, they will compete for life-changing payouts against the world's most elite players. Also making their way to Montenegro will be separate ACR Pro and Stormer package winners, adding to the VIP experience even more.

The Main Satellite on Sunday, April 28th costs $2,650 but Moneymaker noted that players can qualify for a fraction of the cost via their Super Satellites.

For more on the High Stakes Adventure: Montenegro, visit the promo page at ACRPoker.eu.

