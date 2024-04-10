ACR Poker's Biggest-Ever Online Poker Tournament Starts in Five Days

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In just five days, on Sunday, April 14th, ACR Poker's $12.5 Million guaranteed edition of the Venom , its flagship tournament, kicks off with the first of its five Day 1 flights.

Venom tournaments debuted five years ago in 2019, with the prize pools steadily increasing from $5 Million to the current $12.5 Million, the biggest guarantee ACR Poker has ever offered. Players can buy in directly for $2,650, however for those with different bankrolls, there are still plenty of opportunities to claim a seat for much less.

ACR Poker ACR Poker

Venom Fever is offering thousands of seats in what will be the biggest tournament in ACR Poker's 21-year history, but there's no unnecessary heat on players, as satellites start from as little as $0.

Here's a rundown of how Venom Fever can send players to this history-making $12.5 Million Venom tournament:

$95 buy-in Beast Tournaments: 90 seats available through two remaining satellites on Sunday, April 14th and 21st, both at 6:05pm ET

buy-in Beast Tournaments: 90 seats available through two remaining satellites on and 21st, both at AIOF and Sit & Go Satellite paths: starting from $1

Madness Multi-flight tournaments: $16.50 buy-in tournaments, with 15 seats GTD on Saturday, April 13th and another 15 seats GTD from April 14th - 27th .

buy-in tournaments, with 15 seats GTD on and another 15 seats GTD from . Spin to Get IN - win a seat at the Venom through the virtual slot machine for as little as $0.01 .

And if the Venom doesn't pack enough of a punch, ACR Poker is also boosting April action through the Turbo Boost mini-series which runs until Saturday, April 13th, offering $2 million in guaranteed prize pools across 31 events. What's more, there will be one more Supersized Sunday on April 14th, a $100,000 GTD tournament with a buy-in of just $16.50.

Chris Moneymaker, World Series of Poker champion and ACR Pro, shared his excitement about the upcoming events, "Venom's just around the corner but there are still plenty of chances for anyone wanting to qualify. It's going to be the biggest show ACR has ever put on and you don't want to miss out on this one."

While the $12.5 Million Venom tournament may be the main event, there's plenty of supporting action through Venom Specials on Day 1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, 1E and Day 2. There is $10,675,000 guaranteed across Venom Special events including $1 Million GTD ($630 buy-in) tourneys on Sunday, April 14th and 28th and a $500K GTD on Monday, April 29th.

The $12.5 Million Venom runs from April 14th to May 1st and features five Day 1 options in all. For additional details on the Venom tournament and all the scheduled April promotions at ACR Poker, visit acrpoker.eu .

About ACR Poker



Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

+447845582487

[email protected]

SOURCE ACR Poker