ACR Poker Expands its Groundbreaking Security Innovation to Select PLO 4 Games

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker, a leading poker site known for its safe and fair gameplay, has made another big announcement. They are expanding their ACR Reshuffle security innovation for select PLO 4 games.

"We debuted ACR Reshuffle for specific PLO 5 games a few months ago and it received rave reviews from players and poker experts as a great anti-collusion tool," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Now, it's available for PLO 4 with an eye towards even expanding to Holdem in the future."

ACR Poker is Featuring New ACR Reshuffle Security Tech

How it works is cards are dealt one player at a time. The next player is dealt their cards only after the first player has made a preflop decision. If that previous player folds, their cards are reshuffled into the deck.

ACR Reshuffle was done in collaboration with GTO Wizard, the leading poker training software. It's part of ACR Poker's continuous improvement effort to offer the fairest and safest gaming environment online. A recent ban on third-party tools is another example.

The ACR Reshuffle technology was recently featured in an article on Poker.org and had a very insightful quote from a GTO Wizard spokesperson.

"We're proud of our collaboration with ACR on the reshuffle feature. The swift implementation highlights the shared commitment both our organizations have to game integrity. As we continue our partnership, we're eager to introduce more innovations that enhance the trust of online poker, ensuring a bright future for the game."

For more information on ACR Reshuffle, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

