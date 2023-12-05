ACR Poker Expands its Groundbreaking Security Innovation to Select PLO 4 Games

News provided by

ACR Poker

05 Dec, 2023, 08:37 ET

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker, a leading poker site known for its safe and fair gameplay, has made another big announcement. They are expanding their ACR Reshuffle security innovation for select PLO 4 games.

"We debuted ACR Reshuffle for specific PLO 5 games a few months ago and it received rave reviews from players and poker experts as a great anti-collusion tool," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Now, it's available for PLO 4 with an eye towards even expanding to Holdem in the future."

Continue Reading
ACR Poker is Featuring New ACR Reshuffle Security Tech
ACR Poker is Featuring New ACR Reshuffle Security Tech

How it works is cards are dealt one player at a time. The next player is dealt their cards only after the first player has made a preflop decision. If that previous player folds, their cards are reshuffled into the deck. 

ACR Reshuffle was done in collaboration with GTO Wizard, the leading poker training software. It's part of ACR Poker's continuous improvement effort to offer the fairest and safest gaming environment online. A recent ban on third-party tools is another example.

The ACR Reshuffle technology was recently featured in an article on Poker.org and had a very insightful quote from a GTO Wizard spokesperson.

"We're proud of our collaboration with ACR on the reshuffle feature. The swift implementation highlights the shared commitment both our organizations have to game integrity. As we continue our partnership, we're eager to introduce more innovations that enhance the trust of online poker, ensuring a bright future for the game." 

For more information on ACR Reshuffle, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:
Jamie Harvey
1-877-314-4195

SOURCE ACR Poker

Also from this source

Omaha Players Take Center Stage in the MO MO MO PLO Promotion this December

Omaha Players Take Center Stage in the MO MO MO PLO Promotion this December

PLO players are getting the attention they deserve at one of the world's most popular online poker sites. ACR Poker just announced they are returning ...
ACR Poker Running its Winter Wonderland Series Early with $30 Million in Guarantees

ACR Poker Running its Winter Wonderland Series Early with $30 Million in Guarantees

Poker players who are looking to heat up their bankroll before winter even begins are flocking to ACR Poker. The popular worldwide poker site is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.