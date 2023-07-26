ACR Poker Gets Ready for the Final Two Satellites to the Cage Live in Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Players who missed the first two satellites of ACR Poker's Cage Live promo don't have to be kicking themselves. There are still two satellites left for the famous cash game in a tournament format that returns to San Jose, Costa Rica, from August 16th to 19th.

Get ready for the return of The Cage Live this summer in San Jose, Costa Rica! 36 packages worth $8,700 each are GTD through the Sunday Beast over four weeks

"We've already awarded 18 incredible packages worth $8,700 each, and we can't wait to see those players in our home base of Costa Rica," stated Chris Moneymaker, ACR Pro. "The only thing that might be hotter than the action on the felt is the nightlife off, which includes a player party with free drinks on opening night."

There are 18 guaranteed Cage Live packages remaining, split evenly between the Beast satellite on Sunday, July 30th and Sunday, August 6th. Each buy-in is $95, but many players will secure a seat for free by ranking on The Beast weekly leaderboard.

Each $8,700 package includes the $5,250 buy-in, and 5-night stay at the luxurious Sheraton Hotel where the Cage Live battle will take place. Additional payments of $1,000 in spending money, $800 for airfare and $400 for cash games will also be doled out.

Moneymaker went on to explain that the Cage Live gets more exciting as the days progress. Players begin with $5,000 in chips and blinds increase throughout the event, just like in a tourney. Players can choose to play in all three Day 1 options (Wednesday through Friday) and combine those chips for their starting stack for Saturday's Day 2.

Chips are not allowed to be cashed out until Day 2 is over (that's why it's called The Cage) and at that point, all players' chips are converted to cash at a 1-to-1 ratio.

For more information on the Cage Live, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

