ACR Poker Getting Players Warmed Up For Dual Venom Tourneys With $1 Million Guaranteed Venom Warmup

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The $8 Million Mystery Bounty Venom and $2 Million PLO Venom are coming to ACR Poker in August. Now, the popular online poker site is getting players warmed up in a big way with the $1 Million guaranteed Venom Warmup starting Sunday, July 7th.

The Venom Warmup tournament has a $1 Million guaranteed prize pool and a buy-in of just $55. There are even paths for players to qualify for free, making it even more of a bargain.

"We've never run a tournament before that had this large a guarantee for such a small buy-in," stated ACR Pro, Chris Moneymaker. "We hope everyone takes advantage as it's the perfect lead-in to our dual Venom tourneys running in August."

The $1 Million Venom Warmup has 192 total Day 1 flights from July 7th to 28th, providing almost unlimited options. Day 2 will take place on Sunday, July 28th at 4:05pm ET and the Final Table on Monday, July 29th at 2:05pm ET.

Moneymaker went on to add that one of the interesting things about this tourney is players can compete in multiple Day 1's and combine their chip stack.

Alongside the Venom Warmup, ACR Poker is running its Venom Fever satellites , designed to provide players with hundreds of affordable opportunities to secure their $2,650 seats to the $8 Million Mystery Bounty and $2 Million PLO Venom tourneys coming in August. Highlights include 900 guaranteed seats for the Venom Mystery Bounty and 100 guaranteed seats for the Venom PLO via satellites.

For more info on the $1 Million guaranteed Venom Warmup and Venom Fever promotions, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

