Low-Stakes Mini Online Super Series Returns to ACR Poker in January With $2 Million Guaranteed

Small buy-ins and big guarantees up to $250,000 across 50 MOSS events designed for players of all bankrolls

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker's low-stakes Mini Online Super Series (MOSS) returns for three weeks from Sunday, January 11th through Sunday, February 1st, bringing $2 million in guaranteed prize pools across 50 total events.

Kicking off this Sunday, players of all levels – from seasoned pros to casual players – can join the action with accessible buy-ins starting at just $2.20 and going up to $66. The lineup features a wide variety of tournaments, including several six-figure guaranteed events, with prize pools reaching as high as $250,000.

Small buy-ins and big guarantees up to $250,000 across 50 MOSS events designed for players of all bankrolls.

Designed to complement ACR Poker's stacked January poker schedule, the MOSS enhances the calendar with five additional events on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays, bringing even more action throughout the series.

Among the standout events are the $200,000 GTD and $250,000 GTD MOSS Mystery Bounty events (both $66 buy-in), taking place on January 11th and January 25th, respectively. Players can also compete in the $150,000 GTD MOSS event ($33 buy-in) on January 18th, the $100,000 GTD MOSS event ($22 buy-in) on February 1st, and the $50,000 GTD MOSS event ($11 buy-in) on January 11th.

"After December's smash-hit edition, we're excited to bring the Mini Online Super Series back," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "January's lineup is packed with variety, huge guarantees, great value, and low buy-ins, making it easy for everyone to join the fun and take a shot at big prize pools without needing a huge bankroll. I hope to see you at the tables."

The MOSS runs alongside ACR Poker's popular Sunday Mania, Must Play Mondays, and Big Poker Thursdays tourneys, giving players even more opportunities to transform routine play into something extraordinary. And with the massive Dual Mystery Bounty Venom tournaments just around the corner, starting Sunday, January 18th, the MOSS is the perfect warm-up for players looking to hone their tournament play and build momentum ahead of two of ACR Poker's biggest online events this month.

On top of the action, players can unlock even more value with tens of thousands of dollars in giveaways via ACR Poker's Telegram Channel, with extra entries, bonus shots, and more up for grabs, tied directly to MOSS events.

The MOSS begins this Sunday, January 11th. For further information, visit ACRPoker.eu .

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker