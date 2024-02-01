ACR Poker Guaranteeing 20 Packages to Chris Moneymaker's Land-based Tour Stop in West Palm Beach

News provided by

ACR Poker

01 Feb, 2024, 08:38 ET

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Online poker players who are looking to escape the winter cold are heading to ACR Poker. The worldwide poker site is sending players to ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker's next tour stop at the Palm Beach Kennel Club in Florida.

ACR Poker is guaranteeing 20 packages to the $500,000 GTD Main Event which starts on Thursday, February 22nd. It will have a live-streamed Final Table, so players can show off their skills to a worldwide audience while battling for big prize money.

Continue Reading
ACR Poker Guaranteeing 20 Packages to Chris Moneymaker’s Land-based Tour Stop in West Palm Beach.
ACR Poker Guaranteeing 20 Packages to Chris Moneymaker’s Land-based Tour Stop in West Palm Beach.

"I want to thank ACR Poker for supporting my inaugural tour season last year and 2024 is shaping up to be even better," stated ACR Pro, Chris Moneymaker. "I can't wait to see all the players living it up in West Palm Beach."

Players can win their Moneymaker Tour package in the Beast Tournament Mega Satellite on Sunday, February 4th at 6:05pm ET. The direct buy-in is $95 but players can qualify for free by ranking on ACR Poker's Beast weekly leaderboard.

The Mega Satellite guarantees 20 packages worth $3,000 each, for $60,000 total. Each package includes a $2,500 entry to the Main Event, plus $500 towards travel expenses that goes directly into the player account.

Moneymaker added that ACR Poker's support for his tour will continue in a big way. Every Sunday, starting February 11th, will be a $109 satellite qualifier which will award a $1,500 Main Event entry to a future Moneymaker Tour stop.

For more information on the Moneymaker Tour Satellites, visit ACRPoker.eu.

For more info on the tour itself, visit the website at www.moneymakerpt.com.

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:
Adam Neal
+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker

Also from this source

ACR Poker Unleashes Biggest-Ever Venom Tournament with a $12.5 Million Guaranteed Prize Pool

ACR Poker Unleashes Biggest-Ever Venom Tournament with a $12.5 Million Guaranteed Prize Pool

American poker players who like big poker and big action should clear their calendars for ACR Poker's biggest tournament ever this spring! The...
ACR Poker Starting 2024 with Another High Stakes Adventure in South Korea

ACR Poker Starting 2024 with Another High Stakes Adventure in South Korea

ACR Poker debuted its High Stakes Adventures last year to destinations like London, Cyprus, Vietnam and Monte Carlo. Now, they're upping the ante in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.