ACR Poker Guaranteeing 25 Packages This Sunday for Chris Moneymaker's Land-Based Tour

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World champion poker player Chris Moneymaker is continuing his U.S. land-based tour and ACR Poker is sending many of their players there via a big satellite this Sunday.

The Beast Tournament Mega Satellite runs this Sunday, October 8th at 6:05pm ET. It's guaranteeing 25 packages worth $2,500 each to the Moneymaker Tour, for a total of $62,500.

"ACR Poker has been very supportive of all the stops on my tour and I'm thrilled that it's continuing," stated, Moneymaker. "And as an ACR Pro, I can't wait to see ACR Poker players there competing and trying to take down a huge Main Event.

Each package is valued at $2,500 and includes the $1,500 buy-in to a Main Event, plus $1,000 in travel expenses. New this time is winners get to choose which of the next three stops on the tour they want to attend. The guarantee on the Main Event for the next stop is $300,000.

The Mega Satellite costs $95, but many players will qualify for free by ranking on ACR Poker's Beast weekly leaderboard.

For more details on the Moneymaker Tour Satellite, visit ACRPoker.eu.

For more info on the tour itself, visit the website at www.moneymakerpt.com.

