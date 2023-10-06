ACR Poker Guaranteeing 25 Packages This Sunday for Chris Moneymaker's Land-Based Tour

News provided by

ACR Poker

06 Oct, 2023, 08:39 ET

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World champion poker player Chris Moneymaker is continuing his U.S. land-based tour and ACR Poker is sending many of their players there via a big satellite this Sunday.

The Beast Tournament Mega Satellite runs this Sunday, October 8th at 6:05pm ET. It's guaranteeing 25 packages worth $2,500 each to the Moneymaker Tour, for a total of $62,500.

Continue Reading
ACR Poker
ACR Poker

"ACR Poker has been very supportive of all the stops on my tour and I'm thrilled that it's continuing," stated, Moneymaker. "And as an ACR Pro, I can't wait to see ACR Poker players there competing and trying to take down a huge Main Event.

Each package is valued at $2,500 and includes the $1,500 buy-in to a Main Event, plus $1,000 in travel expenses. New this time is winners get to choose which of the next three stops on the tour they want to attend. The guarantee on the Main Event for the next stop is $300,000.

The Mega Satellite costs $95, but many players will qualify for free by ranking on ACR Poker's Beast weekly leaderboard.

For more details on the Moneymaker Tour Satellite, visit ACRPoker.eu.

For more info on the tour itself, visit the website at www.moneymakerpt.com.

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Contact:
Jamie Harvey
1-877-314-4195
366433@email4pr.com

SOURCE ACR Poker

Also from this source

ACR Poker Guaranteeing Hundreds of Venom PKO Seats via Venom Fever

ACR Poker Guaranteeing Hundreds of Venom PKO Seats via Venom Fever

The $5 Million Venom PKO is coming soon to ACR Poker and the popular worldwide poker site is making sure all players can afford to take part with...
ACR Poker Unveiling Its Big Poker Thursdays Starting October 12th

ACR Poker Unveiling Its Big Poker Thursdays Starting October 12th

Poker players who are finding it hard to get to the tables on Sundays are loving the latest news from ACR Poker. The online poker site has announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.