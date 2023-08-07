ACR Poker Guaranteeing 25 Packages to Chris Moneymaker's Land-Based Tour Stop in Daytona Beach

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players who want to rev their engine won't be heading to Daytona this year for spring break or the big NASCAR event. Instead, they'll be going for the next stop on ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker's land-based tour.

The tour is coming to the Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club in Florida from August 17th to 28th. ACR Poker is sending at least 25 players to the $300,000 GTD Main Event which starts on Thursday, August 24th.

Win Your Main Event seat with our Mega Satellite

"The first stop of my tour in Palm Beach was a big success and I'm thrilled that ACR Poker is running a second promo to award more packages to Daytona Beach," stated ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "I encourage anyone looking for more information on the tour to head to the website at www.moneymakerpt.com."

Players can win their Moneymaker Tour package in the Beast Tournament Mega Satellite on Sunday, August 13th at 6:05pm ET. The direct buy-in is $95 but players can qualify for free by ranking on ACR Poker's Beast weekly leaderboard.

The Mega Satellite guarantees 25 packages worth $2,500 each, for $62,500 total. Each package includes a $1,500 entry to the Main Event, plus $1,000 towards travel expenses that goes directly into the player account.

Moneymaker added that the Main Event will have a live-streamed featured table, which is a great way for players to gain worldwide exposure while battling for that huge prize money.

