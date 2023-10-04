ACR Poker Guaranteeing Hundreds of Venom PKO Seats via Venom Fever

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The $5 Million Venom PKO is coming soon to ACR Poker and the popular worldwide poker site is making sure all players can afford to take part with their Venom Fever promo.

Venom Fever is a series of satellites running from Sunday, October 8th through Sunday, October 29th. In total, they are guaranteeing 633 seats ($2,650 value each) to the $5 Million Venom PKO. This is the world's biggest progressive knockout tourney and has its Day 1A on Thursday, October 19th.

ACR Poker

"We keep bringing back Venom Fever satellites because it's an extremely cost-effective way for players to earn their Venom seat," stated ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "That's why we say that Venom Fever is the best way to earn your Venom seat without breaking a sweat!

Venom Fever is guaranteeing 358 seats via direct satellites that start at just $33. In addition, there are seven Mega Satellites that guarantee 235 seats. Players can qualify for the Megas for really cheap, and even free, by following the daily path. A final 40 seats are guaranteed via the Beast Satellite on Sunday, October 15th and 22nd.

Moneymaker also notes there are other cheap ways to earn a $5 Million Venom PKO seat outside of Venom Fever. Players can punch their $2,650 ticket for literal pennies through 24/7 Venom Blitz Satellites and Step Tournaments.

For more information on the Venom Fever satellites, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Jamie Harvey

1-877-314-4195

SOURCE ACR Poker