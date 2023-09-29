ACR Poker Has Added Two Mystery Bounty Tourneys to its Monthly Schedule

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker started running Mystery Bounty tournaments earlier this year and they've proven to be a huge hit with players. Now, due to popular demand, the worldwide poker site has added two to its permanent monthly schedule.

"We figured that Mystery Bounty tourneys would be popular with players, but even we underestimated the response," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Now, our players can play in two every month, totaling a big $325,000 in guarantees."

The tournaments that are now in the Mystery Bounty format are The Sunday Squeeze and The Dime. They each have daily Day 1 flights every two hours and Day 2 is on the last Sunday of the month.

The Sunday Squeeze has a $250,000 guaranteed prize pool with a top bounty of $25,000. The buy-in is $16.50. The Dime has a $75,000 guaranteed prize pool with a top bounty of $7,500. The buy-in for that tournament is just $2.50.

In Mystery Bounty tourneys, players use their Day 1 flights to accumulate their chip stack. Then on Day 2, they can win big either by running deep or by collecting a huge surprise bounty every time they knock out a player.

For full information on the new Mystery Bounty tourneys, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

