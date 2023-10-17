ACR Poker Hosting Charity Tournament to Raise Funds for the American Cancer Society

ACR Poker

17 Oct, 2023

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no bluffing when it comes to the power of poker in making a positive difference. In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, ACR Poker will be hosting a special charity tourney on Wednesday, October 18th at 4:30pm ET. With a $20,000 guaranteed prize pool and a $55 buy-in, the event will raise funds for the American Cancer Society's ongoing efforts against cancer.

To make this tournament even more unique, the popular poker site will match the final prize pool as a charity donation. As an added bonus, ACR Poker will give all female participants a complimentary $55 tournament ticket, which will be credited to their accounts within 24 hours of the event's conclusion.

Poker fans can catch the action online, as this exciting event will be broadcast live on ACR Poker's Twitch Channel. The livestream will be hosted by ACR Pro Katie Lindsay, accompanied by celebrities Trishelle Cannatella and Shanna Moakler, along with a surprise guest to be revealed during the event.

Lindsay, ACR Pro and host of the charity tournament, expressed her enthusiasm for the event: "One of my favorite parts of being involved with ACR Poker is how supportive they are of charity initiatives. Anytime I come to them with an idea, they are super keen to get involved. It's so great to be doing another big online event for such an important foundation, the American Cancer Society."

Poker players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate in this unique fundraising opportunity and join ACR Poker in the battle against breast cancer.

For more information, please visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

