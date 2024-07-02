ACR Poker Is Running Its Biggest Mystery Bounty And PLO Tournaments This August

The Venom Mystery Bounty and PLO tourneys will guarantee a total of $10 million

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer is heating up for No Limit Hold'em and Pot Limit Omaha players at ACR Poker. The popular online poker site will debut its biggest Mystery Bounty and PLO tournaments ever this August, with a total of $10 million in guarantees.

Running in parallel, the Venom Mystery Bounty and PLO tournaments will each have five Day 1 flights starting on Sunday, August 4, with Day 2 starting on Monday, August 19.

ACR Poker's first-ever Venom Mystery Bounty tournament boasts a staggering $8 million guaranteed prize pool. Players can play multiple Day 1 flights to accumulate their chip stack and can win big on Day 2 by running deep or by collecting a bounty prize up to $500,000 every time they knock out a player. Every knockout guarantees a bounty of at least $5,000.

As ACR Poker's first Venom Omaha event, the $2 million guaranteed Venom PLO will see the winner take home an estimated top prize of $400,000, cementing their place in poker history. Like the Venom Mystery Bounty tournament, the Venom PLO will be multi-entry, giving players multiple opportunities to build a bigger stack through multiple Day 1 flights.

"We're excited to be running our largest Mystery Bounty and PLO tournaments ever," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Whether you're a fan of Mystery Bounty or PLO, we've got you covered! With $10 million in combined guarantees and the opportunity to win big through knockout bounties, now is the time to take your shot at these massive events."

Moneymaker also noted that players can win their $2,650 seat to these big tournaments for a fraction of the cost during ACR Poker's Venom Fever satellite extravaganza. With 900 Venom Mystery Bounty tourney seats guaranteed through a variety of satellites, including The Beast, Venom Madness, and Mega satellites, and 100 Venom PLO seats guaranteed through Direct satellites, there are plenty of chances for players to join the action.

For more information on the $8 Million guaranteed Mystery Bounty Venom and the $2 Million guaranteed PLO Venom, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

