ACR Poker Is Running Its Biggest PLO Tournament Ever This Sunday

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas has come early for Pot Limit Omaha players at ACR Poker. The esteemed worldwide poker site is running its biggest PLO tourney ever ($500,000 GTD) this Sunday, September 24th.

The tournament starts at 4:30pm ET and comes with a large $2,650 buy-in. However, players can qualify for a fraction of the cost or even nothing by following this path: Freeroll > $33 > $290 > $2,650. Satellite information can be found in the poker client.

$2,650 buy-in $500,000 GTD PLO on Sunday, September 24th
Over $50 Million guaranteed (new record!)
"We're constantly pushing the envelope for our players and it's exciting to reach the $500K guarantee mark for our PLO segment base," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "And it's even more exciting that it's part of our record-breaking tournament series."

The series that Moneymaker is referring to is ACR Poker's giant OSS XL. It runs multiple times per year, and this one comes with $50 Million in guarantees, easily their biggest tourney series ever. It began on September 3rd and wraps up on October 2nd.

Moneymaker went on to add that this Sunday is also a huge one for High Roller Hold'em players. That's because the OSS XL has Day 1A of two $2,500,000 GTD tourneys that come with a $1,050 and $2,650 buy-in, respectively.    

For more info on the record-breaking PLO tourney and $50 Million OSS XL, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

