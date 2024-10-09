ACR Poker Launches Fantasy Poker League for Monte Carlo's Super High Roller Series

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker is taking the thrill of Monte Carlo's Super High Roller Series to another level with the launch of its Fantasy Poker League: Monte Carlo on Tuesday, October 15th. Now, poker players worldwide can get in on the action without playing a single hand.

Building on the success of ACR Poker's inaugural Fantasy Poker League: Vegas, where over 700 teams were created, the Fantasy Poker League: Monte Carlo offers poker players and fans worldwide the opportunity to create their dream poker team and compete for huge cash prizes.

Welcome to Fantasy Poker League: Monte Carlo, where you can assemble your dream team and compete for huge cash prizes! Get the thrill of the Super High Roller Series in Monte Carlo without playing a single card. Follow these steps to register your fantasy poker team:

"After seeing how much fun players had during our Vegas edition, we knew we had to bring our Fantasy Poker League back," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Whether you're a poker player, a fantasy sports fan, or just looking to join the action, our Fantasy Poker League is a great way to draft your fantasy squad of poker pros battling it out in Monte Carlo's Super High Roller Series and take your shot at big rewards."

Registration for the Fantasy Poker League: Monte Carlo opens on Tuesday, October 15th, and closes on Wednesday, October 30th at 5pm ET. Players can register up to eight poker pros with a total budget of $250. Points are awarded as the pros compete in Monte Carlo's Super High Roller Series this November, and the more points a player's team collects, the better their chances of winning a cash prize.

The Fantasy Poker League: Monte Carlo offers two leagues to choose from—the $25 Buy-In or the $109 Buy-In—and players can enter one or both leagues. Also, there's no limit on the number of teams players can create, giving them more opportunities to increase their chances of winning.

As Monte Carlo's Super High Roller Series unfolds, players can track their team's progress on the daily leaderboard, giving them a glimpse into how their selected team stacks up against the competition. In addition, players who deposit at least $20 into their ACR Poker account between October 15th and 30th, will receive an automatic entry into the Fantasy Poker League $5,000 Freeroll, which rewards the top 25 teams.

Moneymaker also added that players can easily register and choose their fantasy poker team from the Rewards section of the ACR Poker client.

For more information on the Fantasy Poker League: Monte Carlo, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker