ACR Poker Launches Supersized Tourney Week Ahead of $40 Million GTD OSS XL

The week-long supersized poker tourney schedule will feature $5 Million in guaranteed prizes over 20 events

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker is the place to be in August for those who love big poker action. In addition to running their $8 Million Mystery Bounty and $2 Million PLO Venom tourneys, they're offering a week-long $5 Million GTD supersized tourney promotion.

Running from Sunday, August 25th until Tuesday, September 3rd, the Supersized Tourney Week will feature 20 epic events and $5 Million in guaranteed prize pools, setting the stage for ACR Poker's huge $40 Million GTD OSS XL series that follows immediately after.

"Our Mystery Bounty and PLO Venom tourneys showed just how big things can get here, and now we're taking it up a notch," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "With $5 million guaranteed in our Supersized Tourney Week which leads into our $40 million guaranteed OSS XL series, this is where big gets even bigger!"

Supersized Tourney Week has 18 tourneys with increased guarantees. The headline events are the $750,000 GTD Sunday High Roller and the $500,000 GTD Banana, both starting on Sunday, August 25th. Plus, players can look forward to the $300,000 GTD PKO and the $400,000 GTD Sunday Moneymaker on Sunday, September 1st.

There are also two new events on the schedule, a $100,000 GTD Turbo on Tuesday, August 27th and a $400,000 GTD on Tuesday, September 3rd.

For more information on ACR Poker's Supersized Tourney Week, including the full schedule and event details, visit ACRPoker.eu.

