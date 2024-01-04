ACR Poker Making It Easier Than Ever to Qualify for the $5 Million Venom PKO

News provided by

ACR Poker

04 Jan, 2024, 08:33 ET

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The $5 Million Venom PKO, the world's biggest progressive knockout tourney, is returning to ACR Poker this January. And now the popular worldwide poker site is making it easier than ever to qualify through their Venom Fever promotion.

Venom Fever satellites run from Sunday, January 7th through Sunday, January 28th. In total, they are guaranteeing 650 seats ($2,650 value each) to the $5 Million Venom PKO, which has its Day 1A on Thursday, January 18th.

Continue Reading
ACR Poker Making It Easier Than Ever to Qualify for the $5 Million Venom PKO.
ACR Poker Making It Easier Than Ever to Qualify for the $5 Million Venom PKO.

"We understand that a $2,650 seat is out of the price range for many poker players, so we've found a great solution with our Venom Fever satellites," stated ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Check out the schedule now and see how you can win your $5 Million Venom seat without breaking a sweat!"

Venom Fever is guaranteeing 375 seats via direct satellites that start at just $33. In addition, there are seven Mega Satellites that guarantee 215 seats. Players can qualify for the Megas for a fraction of the cost, and even free, by following the daily path. A final 60 seats are guaranteed via the Beast Satellite on Sunday, January 7th, 14th and 21st.

Moneymaker also notes there are other cheap ways to earn a $5 Million Venom PKO seat outside of Venom Fever. Players can punch their $2,650 ticket for pennies or even free through 24/7 Venom Blitz Satellites, Step tourneys, and freerolls.

For the full Venom Fever schedule, visit the promo page at ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker 

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:
Adam Neal
+447845582487
[email protected] 

SOURCE ACR Poker

Also from this source

Chris Moorman Takes Fourth Place For $2m at the 2023 World Poker Tour World Championship

Chris Moorman Takes Fourth Place For $2m at the 2023 World Poker Tour World Championship

After about five hours of play on the final day of the WPT World Championship at the Wynn Las Vegas, ACR Pro Chris Moorman finished in fourth place...
ACR Poker Expands its Groundbreaking Security Innovation to Select PLO 4 Games

ACR Poker Expands its Groundbreaking Security Innovation to Select PLO 4 Games

ACR Poker, a leading poker site known for its safe and fair gameplay, has made another big announcement. They are expanding their ACR Reshuffle...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.