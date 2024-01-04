ACR Poker Making It Easier Than Ever to Qualify for the $5 Million Venom PKO.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The $5 Million Venom PKO, the world's biggest progressive knockout tourney, is returning to ACR Poker this January. And now the popular worldwide poker site is making it easier than ever to qualify through their Venom Fever promotion.

Venom Fever satellites run from Sunday, January 7th through Sunday, January 28th. In total, they are guaranteeing 650 seats ($2,650 value each) to the $5 Million Venom PKO, which has its Day 1A on Thursday, January 18th.

"We understand that a $2,650 seat is out of the price range for many poker players, so we've found a great solution with our Venom Fever satellites," stated ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Check out the schedule now and see how you can win your $5 Million Venom seat without breaking a sweat!"

Venom Fever is guaranteeing 375 seats via direct satellites that start at just $33. In addition, there are seven Mega Satellites that guarantee 215 seats. Players can qualify for the Megas for a fraction of the cost, and even free, by following the daily path. A final 60 seats are guaranteed via the Beast Satellite on Sunday, January 7th, 14th and 21st.

Moneymaker also notes there are other cheap ways to earn a $5 Million Venom PKO seat outside of Venom Fever. Players can punch their $2,650 ticket for pennies or even free through 24/7 Venom Blitz Satellites, Step tourneys, and freerolls.

For the full Venom Fever schedule, visit the promo page at ACRPoker.eu.

