ACR Poker's Supersized Online Super Series XL Returns With $50 Million in Guarantees This March

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the smash-hit Dual Venom tournaments, which awarded more than $11 million in prize money, ACR Poker is bringing back its Online Super Series (OSS) XL. The extra-large version of its flagship tourney series runs Sunday, March 1st through Monday, March 23rd, allowing players of all levels to dive into supersized poker action and battle for $50 million in guaranteed prize pools.

Headlining the OSS XL schedule are three monster Main Events. Kicking off Sunday, March 15th with Day 1A, players can take their shot at two $2 million guaranteed Main Events ($2,650 and $1,050 buy-ins), and a $1 million guaranteed Main Event ($215 buy-in).

Adding to the excitement is the high-energy Phil's Thrill XXL tourney, boasting a $1.5 million guarantee ($10,300 buy-in) and taking place on Sunday, March 1st. Players can qualify for the headline event from just $95 via ACR Poker's Road to the Big One promotion.

In addition, the OSS XL schedule offers players plenty of multi-flight action. The $630 buy-in Multi-Flight tournament features a $1.5 million guarantee, with Day 1's starting on Sunday, March 1st and Day 2 on Monday, March 23rd.

There are also five Mystery Bounty Multi-Flight events, including three $500,000 guaranteed tourneys ($109 buy-in each), with Day 1's starting on March 2nd, 8th, and 15th. Players can also jump into the $150,000 guaranteed ($33 buy-in) and $100,000 guaranteed ($5.50 buy-in) events, with the final flight and Day 2 on Sunday, March 22nd.

"It's great to see the OSS XL back in action, offering something for everyone and bringing the community together," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "There are buy-ins to suit all bankrolls and skill levels, huge guarantees, and tons of value across the schedule, from the Main Events to the Mystery Bounties. Plus, the Leaderboard gives you a reason to show up every day. It's one of ACR Poker's standout series, and I can't wait to jump in this March."

To keep the action rolling, ACR Poker's Leaderboard Contest returns with $65,000 in cash and tourney tickets across three tiers. The High Stakes ($104.50 buy-ins and above) will award a $15,000 top prize, while the Mid Stakes ($16.50 to $88 buy-ins) and Low Stakes (under $15 buy-ins) will award $7,500 and $4,000 for first place, respectively.

For further details on the OSS XL, visit ACRPoker.eu.

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

