ACR Poker's OSS XL Surpasses $22 Million In First Week As $5 Million Guaranteed Main Events Begin This Weekend

Massive tournaments headline the next phase of the $50 million guaranteed OSS XL

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker's flagship Online Super Series (OSS) XL has already generated more than $22.3 million in prize pools during its first week, setting the stage for the series' biggest tournaments yet as $5 million in Main Event guarantees begin this weekend.

Players can compete in three monster tournaments: two $2 million guaranteed Main Events ($2,650 and $1,050 buy-ins), and one $1 million guaranteed Main Event ($215 buy-in). Day 1A starts this Sunday, followed by Day 1B on Sunday, March 22nd and Day 2 on Monday, March 23rd.

"The OSS XL has already seen huge participation in the opening week, but Main Events are where the biggest moments happen," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "With $5 million guaranteed in three tourneys starting this weekend, these events are always among the most exciting in the series."

Running through Monday, March 23rd, the OSS XL features more than $50 million in guarantees and tournaments for players of all bankroll levels, with buy-ins starting from just $0.55.

One of the early highlights from the series so far was the first guaranteed edition of Phil's Thrill XXL , which smashed its $1.5 million guarantee to generate a $2,060,000 prize pool from 206 entries, with 'ErculePokero' winning the title and $460,027 . Adding extra excitement, ACR Pro Jon Pardy is tackling a 120-hour OSS XL grind that only ends early if he wins a tournament. The stream gives fans a behind-the-scenes look and features giveaways, on-stream challenges, and bankroll-building opportunities.

In addition to the Main Events, several multi-flight tournaments remain on the schedule. These include the $1.5 million guaranteed event ($630 buy-in), two $500,000 guaranteed Mystery Bounty events ($109 buy-ins), plus lower buy-in Mystery Bounty events with $150,000 guaranteed ($33 buy-in) and $100,000 guaranteed ($5.50 buy-in).

Players can also compete for additional prizes through ACR Poker's OSS XL Leaderboard Contest , with $65,000 in cash and tournament tickets awarded across three tiers. The High Stakes ($104.50 buy-ins and above) will award a $15,000 top prize, while the Mid Stakes ($16.50 to $88 buy-ins) and Low Stakes (under $15 buy-ins) will award $7,500 and $4,000 for first place, respectively.

