ACR Poker Making New Year's Resolutions Come True with $5 Million Venom PKO

ACR Poker

12 Jan, 2024, 08:34 ET

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players whose New Year's Resolution was to win a lot of money are heading to ACR Poker. The popular worldwide poker site is returning its $5 Million GTD Venom PKO tourney starting Thursday, January 18th.

"Our Venom PKO is well known as the biggest Progressive Knockout tourney in online poker," stated ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "It has beaten its $5 Million guarantee in all seven previous editions, and we expect it to happen again."

In the Venom PKO, players take part in some of the biggest hands of their life with single bounties worth tens of thousands of dollars. It last ran just a few months ago in October, with the winner pocketing $371,000 plus a whopping $312,000 in bounty money.

The $5 Million Venom PKO costs $2,650 to get into, but players can qualify for far less via Venom Fever. Those satellites are guaranteeing 650 seats, with direct buy-ins beginning at $33 and Mega Satellites that start at $0 by following the daily path. There are also other ways to qualify like Step Tournaments which start at 11 cents.

Moneymaker went on to note that the popular Venom Holdem tourney, which typically comes with a $10 Million guarantee, will return in the next few months.

For more information on the $5 Million Venom PKO, visit the promo page at ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:
Adam Neal
+447845582487
[email protected] 

SOURCE ACR Poker

