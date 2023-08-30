ACR Poker Making OSS XL Even Better with $60,000 Leaderboard Competition Paid Directly by Them

News provided by

ACR Poker

30 Aug, 2023, 08:42 ET

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker today announced that they're giving players another way to win during their Online Super Series XL (Sept. 3rd to Oct. 2nd) with their $60,000 Leaderboard Competition.

"The $50 Million GTD OSS XL is already the biggest series in our history by far, and the Leaderboard Competition adds a new level of excitement," said ACR Pro, Chris Moneymaker. "The best part is that it's funded entirely by us and not taken from any player fees."

Continue Reading
Online Super Series XL - OSS Leaderboard Contest September 3rd to October 2nd.
Online Super Series XL - OSS Leaderboard Contest September 3rd to October 2nd.

The Leaderboard Competition will pay out over $60,000 in cash and tournament tickets. To participate, players just need to enter any OSS XL event and they'll earn points based on their overall finish. 

There are three separate leaderboards based on High, Medium and Low buy-ins, so players have a great chance to win some cash no matter the size of their bankroll. The overall winner takes home an additional $15,000. All leaderboard results can be followed in real time on the promotion page.

Moneymaker noted that while players are sure to love this Leaderboard Competition, it's just a precursor to a much bigger challenge that is coming in 2024. Details on that will be announced shortly.

For more information on the $50 Million OSS XL and Leaderboard Challenge, visit ACRPoker.eu.

For further information, please contact: Melanie Moser, 1-877-314-4195, [email protected]

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

SOURCE ACR Poker

Also from this source

ACR Poker Guaranteeing 25 Packages to Chris Moneymaker's Land-Based Tour Stop in Daytona Beach

ACR Poker Bans the Use of Virtual Machines and Tools That Facilitate Remote Viewing as Part of Security Upgrade

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.