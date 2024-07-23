ACR Poker Names New Sunday Tournament After Poker Legend Chris Moneymaker

The Sunday Moneymaker Tournament will feature a weekly $300,000 guarantee, increasing to $500,000 on the final Sunday of every month

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker, the popular online poker site, is launching a new weekly tournament in honor of former world poker champ and ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. It starts on Sunday, July 28th.

Known for his historic 2003 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event win, Chris Moneymaker continues to inspire poker players worldwide. His victory, famously known as the "Moneymaker Effect," showed that anyone could become a poker champion by starting online. The Sunday Moneymaker tournament is a tribute to his legacy and offers players the chance to turn ordinary experiences into something extraordinary.

The Sunday Moneymaker tourney ($109 buy-in) is a rebrand of ACR Poker's staple Sunday Warmup, with even more money on the line. There's a $300,000 guarantee every Sunday at 1:05pm ET, except the last Sunday of the month where it's bumped up to $500,000. Players can compete for life-changing prizes every week, with approximately $45,000 for first place in the $300,000 GTD tourney and $75,000 in the $500,000 GTD event.

"I'm thrilled to have an ACR Poker tournament named after me and be part of this budget-friendly, big weekly event," stated ACR Pro, Chris Moneymaker. "Just like the recent Moneymaker Experience, where players won a VIP trip to join me in Vegas, this tourney is designed to give poker players the opportunity to experience their own ordinary-to-extraordinary moments."

The first Sunday Moneymaker is on Sunday, July 28th at 1:05pm ET with the supersized $500,000 guarantee. Players can qualify through the two Mega Satellites that day at 10:05 am ET that have 50 seats GTD ($11 buy-in) and 75 seats GTD ($22 buy-in), respectively.

Moneymaker added that there is a Mega Satellite in the hours before every Sunday Moneymaker tourney. And there is a path to qualify for each that starts with a freeroll ($0) and goes to Micro Hyper Sats ($1.05, $2.10).

For more info on the Sunday Moneymaker tourney, visit the promo page at ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

