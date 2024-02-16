ACR Poker Offers Dozens of Tickets to $12.5 Million Venom at Enjoy Poker Series in Uruguay

News provided by

ACR Poker

16 Feb, 2024, 15:05 ET

Venom Tickets worth $2,650 and Mega Satellite tickets added to prize pools in six events

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker today announced additional opportunities for poker players to win their seat to the massive $12.5 Million GTD Venom tournament coming this April. Players can qualify for ACR Poker's biggest tourney ever during the Enjoy Poker Series in Uruguay. 

Taking place from February 16th-24th, the Enjoy Poker Series returns to beautiful Punta del Este with eight days of tournament action for all bankrolls. Participants can compete for Main Event and Mega Satellite tickets to the $12.5 Million Venom, which takes place from April 14th to May 1st.

Continue Reading
ACR Poker Offers Dozens Of Tickets To $12.5 Million Venom At Enjoy Poker Series In Uruguay
ACR Poker Offers Dozens Of Tickets To $12.5 Million Venom At Enjoy Poker Series In Uruguay
Players can qualify for ACR Poker's biggest tourney ever during the Enjoy Poker Series in Uruguay.
Players can qualify for ACR Poker's biggest tourney ever during the Enjoy Poker Series in Uruguay.

ACR Poker is offering an array of tickets across various major tournaments, including the $500K GTD Main Event, $500K GTD Super High Roller, $300K GTD High Roller, $200K GTD Second Chance, $150K GTD Closer and the Ladies Tournament. The breakdown of tickets awarded during the Enjoy Poker Series is as follows: 

$500K GTD MAIN EVENT, $500K GTD SUPER HIGH ROLLER, $300K GTD HIGH ROLLER, $200K GTD SECOND CHANCE:

  • 1st: $2,650 Venom Ticket
  • 2nd: $1,050 Ticket
  • 3rd: $630 Venom Mega Satellite Ticket
  • Bubble: $290 Venom Mega Satellite Ticket

$150K GTD CLOSER, LADIES TOURNAMENT:

  • 1st: $109 Venom Mega Satellite Ticket
  • 2nd: $109 Venom Mega Satellite Ticket
  • 3rd: $109 Venom Mega Satellite Ticket
  • Bubble: $55 Venom Mega Satellite Ticket

In addition, ACR Poker will be offering players even more opportunities to secure their Venom seat through roulette activation campaigns during the series. 

"It's great to see these additional avenues for players to qualify for the $12.5 Million Venom," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "The Enjoy Poker Series is a great platform for players to showcase their skills and grab their chance at competing in ACR's record-breaking tourney."

In addition to all the great poker action in Uruguay, players will also have time for relaxation while staying at the 5-star Enjoy Punta del Este Resort and Casino. It features a captivating beach, amazing amenities, fabulous restaurants, and lively nightlife.

For full details on the Enjoy Poker Series in Punta del Este, visit ACRPoker.eu.

For more info on the $12.5 Million GTD Venom tournament, visit the promo page

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:
Adam Neal
+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker

Also from this source

ACR Poker's Online Super Series Guarantees More Than $16 Million in February

ACR Poker's Online Super Series Guarantees More Than $16 Million in February

ACR Poker's flagship Online Super Series returns for two weeks from February 12th - 26th with more than $16 Million up for grabs for online poker...
'Berodualn' Wins More Than $544,000 in ACR Poker's Latest Venom PKO

'Berodualn' Wins More Than $544,000 in ACR Poker's Latest Venom PKO

After days of intense competition in the Venom PKO, 'berodualn' has been crowned champion of ACR Poker's massive progressive knockout tournament....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.