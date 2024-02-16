ACR Poker Offers Dozens of Tickets to $12.5 Million Venom at Enjoy Poker Series in Uruguay

Venom Tickets worth $2,650 and Mega Satellite tickets added to prize pools in six events

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker today announced additional opportunities for poker players to win their seat to the massive $12.5 Million GTD Venom tournament coming this April. Players can qualify for ACR Poker's biggest tourney ever during the Enjoy Poker Series in Uruguay.

Taking place from February 16th-24th, the Enjoy Poker Series returns to beautiful Punta del Este with eight days of tournament action for all bankrolls. Participants can compete for Main Event and Mega Satellite tickets to the $12.5 Million Venom, which takes place from April 14th to May 1st.

ACR Poker is offering an array of tickets across various major tournaments, including the $500K GTD Main Event, $500K GTD Super High Roller, $300K GTD High Roller, $200K GTD Second Chance, $150K GTD Closer and the Ladies Tournament. The breakdown of tickets awarded during the Enjoy Poker Series is as follows:

$500K GTD MAIN EVENT, $500K GTD SUPER HIGH ROLLER, $300K GTD HIGH ROLLER, $200K GTD SECOND CHANCE:

1st: $2,650 Venom Ticket

Venom Ticket 2nd: $1,050 Ticket

Ticket 3rd: $630 Venom Mega Satellite Ticket

Venom Mega Satellite Ticket Bubble: $290 Venom Mega Satellite Ticket

$150K GTD CLOSER, LADIES TOURNAMENT:

1st: $109 Venom Mega Satellite Ticket

Venom Mega Satellite Ticket 2nd: $109 Venom Mega Satellite Ticket

Venom Mega Satellite Ticket 3rd: $109 Venom Mega Satellite Ticket

Venom Mega Satellite Ticket Bubble: $55 Venom Mega Satellite Ticket

In addition, ACR Poker will be offering players even more opportunities to secure their Venom seat through roulette activation campaigns during the series.

"It's great to see these additional avenues for players to qualify for the $12.5 Million Venom," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "The Enjoy Poker Series is a great platform for players to showcase their skills and grab their chance at competing in ACR's record-breaking tourney."

In addition to all the great poker action in Uruguay, players will also have time for relaxation while staying at the 5-star Enjoy Punta del Este Resort and Casino. It features a captivating beach, amazing amenities, fabulous restaurants, and lively nightlife.

For full details on the Enjoy Poker Series in Punta del Este, visit ACRPoker.eu.

For more info on the $12.5 Million GTD Venom tournament, visit the promo page.

