ACR Poker Offers Players a Second Shot at One of 12 Packages to Chris Moneymaker's Poker Tour in Aruba

The Beast Mega Satellite will award $42,000 in packages to the $200,000 GTD Moneymaker Tour Aruba Main Event in October

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker is giving players a second opportunity to win their way to one of the Caribbean's most beautiful destinations. The popular online poker site is awarding 12 more packages to the $200,000 GTD Main Event in Aruba this October as part of ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker's popular land-based poker tour.

ACR Poker

Fresh off a sensational run at the Triton Super High Roller Series in Montenegro - where he secured $903,000 in a $25K buy-in event and another $311,000 for third in the $40K buy-in Mystery Bounty - Moneymaker's hot streak continued with a $179,770 win at the Enjoy Poker Tour Main Event in Uruguay.

"I've had an amazing year so far, and it's been great to sport the ACR Pro patch while competing at big poker events around the world," said Moneymaker. "I'm thankful for ACR Poker's ongoing support for my tour, and excited to see players bring their A-game to Aruba."

Players can win their Moneymaker Tour Aruba package in the Beast Tournament Mega Satellite on Sunday, August 25th at 6:05pm ET. The direct buy-in is $95, but players can qualify for free by ranking on ACR Poker's Beast weekly leaderboard.

The Mega Satellite will award 12 packages valued at $3,500 each for a total of $42,000. Each package features a $1,500 entry to the $200,000 GTD Main Event, plus $2,000 for travel expenses.

Moneymaker also noted that on the same day as the Beast Mega Satellite on August 25th, his weekly $109 buy-in Sunday Moneymaker tourney (starts at 1:05pm ET), will feature an increased guaranteed prize pool of $500,000.

For more information on the Moneymaker Tour Aruba packages, visit ACRPoker.eu.

For more info on the tour itself, visit the website at www.moneymakerpt.com.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

