ACR Poker Returns its Famous Cage Live to Sunny Costa Rica This April

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players looking for intense action on the felt, and big fun off of it, are heading to ACR Poker. The online poker site is returning its Cage Live, the cash game in a time-based tournament format, to Costa Rica this April 3rd-6th.

"We offer a lot of destination packages to places like London, Monte Carlo, Vietnam and more, but the Cage Live in San Jose, Costa Rica is my favorite," stated Chris Moneymaker. "That's because players get to meet a big array of ACR Poker staff as well as ACR Pros like myself."

The Cage Live returned last summer to San Jose, Costa Rica after a hiatus, and it was such a success, we're making it a permanent fixture among our many exotic getaways.

There are 20 total packages guaranteed via the Beast and Sit & Crush satellites on Sunday, March 3rd and 10th. The direct buy-in is $95, but many players will get in for free by ranking on one of the weekly leaderboards. Players can also qualify through freerolls and $11 Super Satellites.

Each package is valued at $8,700 and includes the $5,250 buy-in to the Cage Live, and 5-nights' accommodation at the beautiful Sheraton Hotel where the event will be played. Players will also receive $400 for cash games, $800 for airfare and $1,000 in spending money.

In the Cage Live, blinds increase throughout the event, just like in a tourney. Players can earn chips during one or more of the Day 1's and use that total stack to begin Day 2. When time expires on Day 2, the chips are converted to cash at a 1-to-1 ratio.

Moneymaker wanted to remind players that they can't cash out their chips until Day 2 is over. That's why it's called The Cage.

For more info on the Cage Live, visit the promo page at ACRPoker.eu.

