ACR Poker Returns its Famous Cage Live to Sunny Costa Rica This April

News provided by

ACR Poker

27 Feb, 2024, 08:34 ET

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players looking for intense action on the felt, and big fun off of it, are heading to ACR Poker. The online poker site is returning its Cage Live, the cash game in a time-based tournament format, to Costa Rica this April 3rd-6th.

"We offer a lot of destination packages to places like London, Monte Carlo, Vietnam and more, but the Cage Live in San Jose, Costa Rica is my favorite," stated Chris Moneymaker. "That's because players get to meet a big array of ACR Poker staff as well as ACR Pros like myself."

Continue Reading
The Cage Live returned last summer to San Jose, Costa Rica after a hiatus, and it was such a success, we're making it a permanent fixture among our many exotic getaways.
The Cage Live returned last summer to San Jose, Costa Rica after a hiatus, and it was such a success, we're making it a permanent fixture among our many exotic getaways.

There are 20 total packages guaranteed via the Beast and Sit & Crush satellites on Sunday, March 3rd and 10th. The direct buy-in is $95, but many players will get in for free by ranking on one of the weekly leaderboards. Players can also qualify through freerolls and $11 Super Satellites.

Each package is valued at $8,700 and includes the $5,250 buy-in to the Cage Live, and 5-nights' accommodation at the beautiful Sheraton Hotel where the event will be played. Players will also receive $400 for cash games, $800 for airfare and $1,000 in spending money.

In the Cage Live, blinds increase throughout the event, just like in a tourney. Players can earn chips during one or more of the Day 1's and use that total stack to begin Day 2. When time expires on Day 2, the chips are converted to cash at a 1-to-1 ratio.

Moneymaker wanted to remind players that they can't cash out their chips until Day 2 is over. That's why it's called The Cage.

For more info on the Cage Live, visit the promo page at ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:
Adam Neal
+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker

Also from this source

Beast Tourney Runs Sunday, February 25th, awarding 30 Seats to Record-Setting $12.5 Million Venom

Beast Tourney Runs Sunday, February 25th, awarding 30 Seats to Record-Setting $12.5 Million Venom

The record-setting $12.5 Million Venom tournament is coming to ACR Poker this April and the popular poker site is awarding tons of seats through...
ACR Poker Offers Dozens of Tickets to $12.5 Million Venom at Enjoy Poker Series in Uruguay

ACR Poker Offers Dozens of Tickets to $12.5 Million Venom at Enjoy Poker Series in Uruguay

ACR Poker today announced additional opportunities for poker players to win their seat to the massive $12.5 Million GTD Venom tournament coming this...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.