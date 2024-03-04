ACR Poker Returns its High Five Series, Awarding 20 Seats to Record-Setting Venom

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The High Five Tournament Series, running March 10th-31st, isn't just the best way for players to 'take their bankroll higher.' It's also a great way to earn a seat to ACR Poker's record-breaking $12.5 Million Venom tourney this April.

"We typically run the High Five in April as part of the humorous 420 theme, but this time it's a lead in to the $12.5 Million Venom," stated ACR Pro, Chris Moneymaker. "So, make sure you light up the tables and win one of 20 Venom seats in our Leaderboard Competition."

The High Five $12 Million GTD The High Five

The High Five features $12.2 Million in guarantees over 220 tourneys. It's broken down to exactly 10 events a day, with five being lower stakes ($33 or less). Overall buy-ins range from $1.10 to $1,050, so players of all bankroll sizes can participate and get a great payout.

Moneymaker added that while all High Five tourneys are buzzworthy, players will definitely want to inhale the two Main Events on Sunday, March 31st. One is a $1 Million GTD ($630 buy-in) and the other $500,000 GTD ($215 buy-in).

The Leaderboard Competition will award 20 seats to the $12.5 Million Venom. That's a $53,000 value, paid directly out of ACR Poker's pocket. It's actually two separate leaderboards based on Low ($1.10 to $33) and High ($44 to $1,050) buy-ins.

Finally, in keeping with the 420 theme, the High Five features a daily 10-minute "courtesy break" at 4:20pm ET. This gives players the chance to grab some munchies, have a bathroom break or relax in any way they see fit.

For more info on the High Five, visit the promo page at ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker