ACR Poker Rolls Out OSS XL Series This September, With Over $40 Million In Guarantees

Compete for a share of $60,000 in prizes through the OSS XL leaderboard

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful $8 million Mystery Bounty and $2 million PLO Venom tourneys, ACR Poker is keeping the action rolling with its Online Super Series (OSS) XL. The mammoth series offers players over $40 million in guaranteed prize pools from September 8th-30th.

ACR Poker

"The Mystery Bounty and PLO Venom tourneys were a wild ride, and we're not hitting the brakes just yet," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "We're rolling out an extra-large edition of our flagship tourney series right on its heels, bringing you more opportunities to hit it big. Whether you are a new player or seasoned pro, there's a seat at the table for you."

The OSS XL is packed with a mix of tourneys designed to cater to all players, including Texas Hold'em, Omaha, Turbos, Progressive Knockouts and more, with buy-ins ranging from $0.27 to $2,650.

Players can mark their calendars for three Main Events kicking off on Sunday, September 22nd, including two $2 million GTD and one $1 million GTD, each offering a shot at life-changing money. In addition, two $500,000 GTD kickoff events are scheduled for Sunday, September 8th, followed by a $750,000 GTD event on Sunday, September 15th, all of which are two-day events.

To keep the action rolling, the OSS XL will also feature two massive multi-flight tourneys. There's the $2 million GTD event and a special $1 million GTD Mystery Bounty tourney, with flights running from September 1st to 30th. Plus, players can also look forward to three extra multi-flight events, featuring a $750,000 GTD ($55 buy-in), a $200,000 GTD ($16.50 buy-in), and a $100,000 GTD ($2.50 buy-in).

Think you've got what it takes to top the leaderboards? ACR Poker is bringing back its OSS XL leaderboard competition, offering players the chance to compete for a share of over $60,000 in cash and tourney tickets, spread across three separate leaderboards. There's low, medium and high buy-in levels to ensure everyone has a shot at winning. The winner of the overall leaderboard will get a $15,000 prize.

Moneymaker added that those eager to warm up before the OSS XL can get in on the action with ACR Poker's Supersized Tourney Week. It's running through Tuesday, September 3rd, with $5 million guaranteed over 20 boosted events.

For more information on ACR Poker's Supersized Tourney Week and OSS XL promotions, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

media contact name

Adam Neal

+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker