ACR Poker Running its Winter Wonderland Series Early with $30 Million in Guarantees

News provided by

ACR Poker

31 Oct, 2023, 08:33 ET

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players who are looking to heat up their bankroll before winter even begins are flocking to ACR Poker. The popular worldwide poker site is running its Winter Online Super Series (WOSS) from November 5th-27th with $30 Million GTD.

"We typically run this series during December, but we wanted to get a jump on the excitement this year," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "This is our last huge series of 2023 in what has turned out to be a record year for us in almost every aspect."

ACR Poker Running its Winter Wonderland Series Early with $30 Million in Guarantees.
ACR Poker Running its Winter Wonderland Series Early with $30 Million in Guarantees.

The WOSS is the winter edition of the Online Super Series. The flagship series is designed for the beginner to the poker pro, with a mix of small, medium and large buy-ins. Players can choose from Texas Hold'em, Omaha, Turbos, Hyper Turbos, Mega Stacks, Progressive Knockouts and more.

The flagship series this time includes two $1.5 Million Main Events ($630 and $2,650 buy-in) that have Day 1's on November 19th and 26th. There's also three big multiflight events ($1.5 Million, $1 Million and $500K) with Day 1 flights from November 5th through 27th.

Also happening is a special Leaderboard competition, paid out of ACR Poker's pockets. Players can win part of $35,000 in cash and tourney tickets just by playing in WOSS events. Moneymaker noted this is a natural follow-up after a popular inaugural OSS leaderboard that was held during the last edition.

For more information on the $30 Million Winter OSS, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

