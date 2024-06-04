ACR Poker Runs Its $2 Million Vegas Fast Track Series, Which Includes a Fabulous Package to Sin City

ACR Poker

Jun 04, 2024, 08:42 ET

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker, the popular online poker site, is all-in on Las Vegas this summer. They're running their Vegas Fast Track Series from June 9th-16th with $2 Million in guarantees, plus awarding a $12,500 package to the world's most famous Main Event.

"The Vegas Fast Track Series not only has lots of great tourneys to play in, but it comes with an extra twist," stated ACR Pro, Chris Moneymaker. "This is your chance to head to Vegas this summer and become a world champion for free."

The Vegas Fast Track Series has $2 Million in guaranteed prize pools. Buy-ins start at just $1.10 and go up to $109. That means players of various bankroll sizes will want to 'start their engines' and compete in this high-octane series.

There is also a Leaderboard Competition worth $18,000, paid directly by ACR Poker. The winner gets a $12,500 package to Vegas that pays for the Main Event buy-in and travel expenses. Or, they can keep the cash instead. Nine players will also win a $630 ticket to their June 23rd Vegas Main Event Satellite, which guarantees 10 identical packages.

For more info on the Vegas Fast Track Series, visit the promo page at ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

