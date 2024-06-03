ACR Poker Sending at Least 15 Players to Chris Moneymaker's Land-Based Tour Stop in Aruba

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the successful land-based poker tour created by former WSOP Champ and current ACR Pro, Chris Moneymaker, ACR Poker is thrilled to announce that at least 15 players will be heading to the $200,000 GTD Moneymaker Tour Main Event in Aruba this October.

Moneymaker recently finished in 6th place in ACR Poker's record-setting $12.5 Million Venom, taking home $382,007. He then followed it up with a magical win at Event #1 (GG Million$ Live) at the Triton Super High Roller Series in Montenegro, pocketing $903,000 more.

"I've been really proud to wear the ACR Pro patch on the big stage lately," stated Moneymaker. "I want to thank ACR Poker for their help in supporting my tour and it's going to be great to see all the players competing in beautiful Aruba this fall."

The Moneymaker Tour Aruba packages can be won in the Beast Tournament Mega Satellite on Sunday, June 9th at 6:05pm ET. Players can buy-in directly for $95 or qualify for free by ranking on ACR Poker's Beast weekly leaderboard.

The Mega Satellite guarantees 15 packages worth $3,000 each, for $45,000 total. Each package includes a $1,500 entry to the $200,000 GTD Main Event, plus $1,500 for travel expenses that goes directly into the player account.

ACR Poker also supports the Moneymaker Tour on a weekly basis. They hold a $109 satellite qualifier every Sunday at 6:05pm ET that awards a $1,500 Main Event entry to a future tour stop.

For more information on the Moneymaker Tour Satellites, visit ACRPoker.eu .

For more info on the tour itself, visit the website at www.moneymakerpt.com .

