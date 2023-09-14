ACR Poker Sending Players to the Famed French Riviera to Play High Stakes Poker

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker today announced that it's sending at least four players to the famed French Riviera to compete against the world's best for mind-blowing prize pools.

The High Stakes Adventure: Monte Carlo is guaranteeing four total packages via two Main Satellites on Sunday, September 17th and 24th. Each package includes $110,000 in tournament buy-ins / entry fees, plus business class airfare and luxury accommodations. Players will then head to Monte Carlo to compete from October 24th to November 4th.

We're guaranteeing 4 packages valued at $110,000 each via two satellites
High Stakes Adventures
"We've had High Stakes Adventures this year to Vietnam, Cyprus and London, but this might be the best one yet," stated ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Monte Carlo has long been a symbol of opulence, as well as a world-famous gambling destination, and our players will experience it all."

Winners get to choose how to use their $110,000 in buy-ins. They can spread it around or go for the ultimate glory in one big shot. Players will also be part of an entourage with separate ACR Pro and Stormer package winners, adding to the VIP experience even more.

To enter the online satellites, players can pay the $2,650 direct buy-in, or qualify for a fraction of the cost through the $290 Super Satellites.

For more on the High Stakes Adventure: Monte Carlo, visit the promo page at ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cash out reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

