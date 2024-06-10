SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker is the place to be in June for those who love poker vacations. In addition to offering getaways to sunny Aruba and Las Vegas, they're running their Punta Del Este satellites to Uruguay for the $1 Million GTD Enjoy Poker Series Main Event.

"We run these Uruguay satellites several times a year and they're always a player favorite," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "These promise to be even better than normal because the Main Event is a supersized $1 Million GTD and we're potentially giving you two cracks (entries) at it.

ACR Poker Sending Players to Uruguay This August for Huge $1 Million Main Event

The first two Punta del Este satellites are on Sunday, June 16th and 23rd at 6:05pm ET. They guarantee 12 total Full Packages to Uruguay, valued at $7,000 each. Included are two $1,650 entries to the $1 Million Main Event, airfare, a 10-night luxury hotel stay from August 2nd-12th, spending money, and more.

The final satellite is on Sunday, July 14th at 3:05pm ET. It guarantees 10 Main Event entries only, so it's designed for players who live locally, or those who prefer to make their own travel arrangements.

Moneymaker noted that the Full Packages satellites are their Beast tournament. Players can buy-in for $95 or qualify for free by ranking on the weekly leaderboard. The Entry Only satellite has a $165 buy-in, but players can qualify via $16.50 daily Super Satellites from July 9th-14th.

In addition to all the thrilling poker action in Uruguay, players will have plenty of time for fun off the tables while staying at the 5-star Enjoy Punta del Este Resort and Casino. It has a breathtaking beach, countless amenities, upscale restaurants, and incredible nightlife.

For full info on the Punta Del Este satellites, visit the promo page at ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact Name

Adam Neal

+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker