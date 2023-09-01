ACR Poker Sets Another Record With Their OSS XL That Has Over $50 Million in Guarantees

ACR Poker

01 Sep, 2023

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker, the online poker site that's no stranger to setting records, is doing it again with their Online Super Series XL.  It runs September 3rd to October 2nd and comes with a mammoth guarantee of over $50 Million.

"Our previous biggest tournament series was the $40 Million OSS we ran in May and now we're blowing right past it with this XL version that's 25% bigger," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "This is just the latest example of our tremendous worldwide growth."

Online Super Series XL - $50 Million Guaranteed - $60,000 Leaderboard Contest
The OSS is the series designed for the beginner to the poker pro. There is a mix of small, medium and large buy-ins, ranging from 10 cents to $2,650. And players can choose from Texas Hold'em, Omaha, Turbos, Hyper Turbos, Mega Stacks, Progressive Knockouts and more.

The flagship series has two $2.5 Million Main Events ($1,050 and $2,650 buy-in) that has its first Day 1A on Sunday, September 24th. There's also three big multiflight events (two $2 Million and one $1 Million) with flights from Sunday, September 3rd to Monday, October 2nd, and Day 2 on that final day. One of those $2 Million tourneys is a popular Mystery Bounty.

Also happening for the first time during the OSS is a Leaderboard competition, paid out of ACR Poker's pockets. Players can win part of $60,000 in cash and tourney tickets just by playing in OSS XL events. Moneymaker noted this is a precursor to a Leaderboard competition that will make huge news in 2024.

For more information on the $50 Million OSS XL, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

