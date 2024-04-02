ACR Poker Sets Up Action-Packed April Leading to the $12.5 Million Venom

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, ACR Poker is bringing a packed schedule of exciting promotions and tournaments – all leading to the biggest Venom the operator has ever staged. The popular US-facing poker site kicks off its $12.5 Million Venom tournament on April 14th, a colossal tournament that is set to be the biggest in the platform's illustrious history. But that's just part of the story at ACR Poker, as April brings a full deck of opportunities to play including Venom Fever, Supersized Sundays, and action-packed Venom Specials.

Chris Moneymaker, World Series of Poker champion and ACR Pro, shared his excitement about the upcoming events, "April's going to be insane over at ACR. I've played in my fair share of big stakes games, but the $12.5 million Venom? That's the stuff of legends. And for those looking to score a seat at the big table without the big buy-in, Venom Fever's the way to go. Trust me, you don't want to miss this."

Venom Fever is heating up as the perfect pathway for players eyeing a spot in the $12.5 Million Venom tournament without worrying about the $2,650 buy-in. The lineup includes $95 Beast Tournaments every Sunday and $16.50 Venom Fever Madness Flights, promising plenty of opportunities for players to get in on the action.

"Think of Venom Fever as your easy pass to the big show," Moneymaker added. "And hey, we're even throwing Mega Satellites into the mix with paths starting at zero bucks. Now, tell me that's not a game-changer."

As the anticipation for Venom builds, ACR Poker is raising the stakes with the Turbo Boost Mini-Series running from April 7th to 13th. This series will stack up an additional 31 events, boasting a substantial $2 million in guarantees.

ACR Poker is also supersizing the action with two new Sunday tournaments. Players can take advantage of a $500K GTD tournament with a $215 buy-in on April 7th and a $100K GTD with a $16.50 buy-in on April 14th, which is Day 1A of the Venom.

While the $12.5 million Venom tournament may be the headline act, ACR Poker is running Venom Specials on Day 1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, and 1E plus Day 2 of the Venom. There is $10,675,000 guaranteed across Venom Special events including $1 Million GTD ($630 buy-in) tournaments on April 14th and 28th and a $500K tourney on April 29th.

The $12.5 Million Venom runs from April 14th to May 1st and features five Day 1 options in all. For additional details on the Venom tournament and all the scheduled April promotions at ACR Poker, visit acrpoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

