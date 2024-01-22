ACR Poker Starting 2024 with Another High Stakes Adventure in South Korea

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker debuted its High Stakes Adventures last year to destinations like London, Cyprus, Vietnam and Monte Carlo. Now, they're upping the ante in 2024 by sending players to the exotic Jeju Island in South Korea.

The High Stakes Adventure: South Korea is guaranteeing two packages via a Main Satellite on Sunday, January 28th. Each includes $110,000 in tourney buy-ins / entry fees to a Super High Roller Series from March 5th-21st, plus business class airfare and luxury accommodations. 

2 Packages GTD (Over $110,000 Value Each)
Main Online Satellite (Buy-in $2,650) Sunday, January 28th - 2:05pm ET

"Our High Stakes Adventures are the richest travel prize packages in poker," stated ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "This is your chance to live like a baller while you compete against the best poker players in the world for life-changing prize pools."

Winners get to choose how to use their $110,000 in buy-ins. They can enter multiple tourneys or go for the ultimate prize in a massive 6-figure buy-in event. Players will also be part of an exclusive entourage with separate ACR Pro and Stormer package winners, adding to the VIP experience even more.

To enter the Main Satellite, players can pay the $2,650 direct buy-in, or qualify for far less via Super Satellites in the days leading up to it.

For more on the High Stakes Adventure: South Korea, visit the promo page at ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

