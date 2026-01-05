ACR Poker's Venom Fever Satellite Extravaganza Offers Players Hundreds of Chances to Qualify for Two of its Biggest Online Events This January

Host of Direct Satellites, Mega Satellites and Venom Vault promotion lead to Dual Mystery Bounty Venom tournaments featuring $10 million GTD

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker's flagship Dual Mystery Bounty Venom events will be back on stage this January with $10 million in guaranteed prize pools. Players can take advantage of multiple opportunities to lock in their $2,650 seat to the NLH and PLO events through the popular Venom Fever promotion, making entry to the major tournaments easy and affordable.

Host of Direct Satellites, Mega Satellites and Venom Vault promotion lead to Dual Mystery Bounty Venom tournaments featuring $10 million GTD.

From Monday, January 12th to Sunday, February 1st, the Venom Fever satellites will award hundreds of seats to the $8 million NLH and $2 million PLO through Direct Satellites, Mega Satellites (start at $0), Beast Tourneys and more. Day 1A for both events is on Sunday, January 18th.

"Satellites are your backstage pass to play in our biggest online events, and the Venom Fever satellites are a great way to lock in your Venom seat for cheap or even free," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Land just one good qualifier run and you're at the table with millions on the line. With both events just around the corner, make sure you don't miss out!"

For more fun and affordable ways to qualify, players can also take advantage of the Venom Vault promotion for a chance to win a free $2,650 seat. Every player gets a free key on Saturday, January 17th to unlock their first Venom Vault, with additional keys available through completing special challenges, purchasing for $2.99 each, or exchanging for 300 Combat Points. Each key guarantees a prize, which players can access via the Venom Vault banner in the My Account section of the ACR Poker client, ensuring that every player receives a reward.

The Dual Mystery Bounty Venom tournaments offer huge rewards and massive bounties. August's NLH champion won over $700,000 in prize money and bounties, and the PLO champion took home over $350,000, making it some of the most exhilarating action in online poker.

For further information, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Contact:

Adam Neal

+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker